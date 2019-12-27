Arsenal vs Chelsea - 5 Players who could play a key role in the match | Premier League 2019-20

Arteta will face a tough battle against Chelsea this weekend

On Sunday, it will be the first time Arsenal fans witness Mikel Arteta walk out of the tunnel as the new manager of the club. The 37-year-old became the new permanent manager of the North London club after they sacked Unai Emery at the end of November.

The former Arsenal captain's first game in charge ended as a draw against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth but onto the upcoming home game, all will be hoping for Arsenal to turn their fortunes around and secure all three points.

Despite beating Tottenham away from home last weekend, Chelsea slipped to a shocking 0-2 defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day. The result intensified the race to finish in the top four with Spurs and Sheffield United just three points away from the Blues.

Neither team can afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign. On this note, here are five players who could play a key role in the upcoming match.

5. Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic could return to the starting eleven after serving his suspension

Suspended for the game against the Saints, Frank Lampard is expected to bring Kovacic back to the starting eleven for the match against the Gunners. The 25-year-old has played in every single match before his suspension and he has been a vital figure in Chelsea's midfield.

The Croatian midfielder is extremely skilful in his passing and through balls. Arsenal's midfield has been abysmal this season and if the Blues were to win, they will have to capitalise on this weakness ingrained in the Gunners.

In his last 18 Premier League appearances, Kovacic has an average of 91% pass accuracy and a 64% tackle success. His hard work in the midfield cannot be overlooked and against the likes of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka, Kovacic will be tasked with stabilising the Blues' midfield.

