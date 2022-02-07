Greatest Paris Saint-Germain XI of all time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considered one of Europe's top clubs with the firepower they have at their disposal. It has only got better for them with Lionel Messi's arrival from Barcelona last summer.

Over the years, some brilliant players have played for the French club and played a significant role in their success. The club have been brutally dominant in Ligue 1 and have been strongly pushing to win the Champions League as well.

Paris Saint-Germain are attracting big players

Over time, the French giants have made a big name for themselves. They lost in the 2019-20 Champions League finals 1-0 against Bayern Munich. Otherwise, they would have surely been more lethal in attracting the big names in the football world.

Some fine players have already played for the club as PSG continue to aspire for more footballers to play for them. Here, we take a look at the greatest XI ever to play for the French club in their history so far.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Bernard Lama

Bernard Lama for PSG

The French goalkeeper joined PSG in 1992 from RC Lens to replace the great Joel Bats. He was well versed with Ligue 1 given that he already had more than 200 appearances for Lille prior to the move.

Bernard Lama had an instant impact as he helped the club win the Coupe de France in his very first season. The following campaign he was instrumental in winning the league as well. But his most productive output was in helping Paris Saint-Germain win the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in the 1995-96 season.

RB: Marquinhos

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian defender has been a massive asset for PSG ever since he joined them in 2013. His smart tackling, amazing aerial abilities and wonderful positioning has immensely helped the backline.

ans pour Marquinhos !Ses buts en LDC cette saison !Patron du PSG ! 🚨2️⃣7️⃣ ans pour Marquinhos !🎂Ses buts en LDC cette saison !Patron du PSG !#teampsg https://t.co/EcSLu9xq3f

Marquinhos can play as a right-back, a centre-back and also as a defensive midfielder. He has been helpful in winning six league titles, six Coupe de France, six Coupe de la Ligue and six Trophee des Champions. He's only 27 and still a vital player for PSG in their ambition to become one of the best clubs in Europe.

CB: Thiago Silva

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Another Brazilian on this list is the legendary Thiago Silva. The commanding centre-back played eight seasons with PSG, winning many accolades.

Timoooo 🐐 @Abramovvich Thiago Silva has played for AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain. But he had to move to Chelsea Football Club to win the Champions League in his very first season. Always meant to be. Thiago Silva has played for AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain. But he had to move to Chelsea Football Club to win the Champions League in his very first season. Always meant to be. https://t.co/qTvm7R5y5k

His dominant performances at the back helped the club win the league in seven of their eight seasons. Thiago Silva's leadership was a delight to behold. It was disappointing when the Brazilian was allowed to leave on free and join Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

CB: Jean-Marc Pilorget

Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more matches for Paris Saint-Germain than any other player

The legendary centre-back has made the most number of appearances for PSG, having played 435 matches. During his 14 seasons with the club, Jean-Marc Pilorget experienced it all ever since he joined in 1975.

The Frenchman was an amazing tackler with fine anticipation and reading abilities. He did not get as much recognition as other great PSG players have received over the years but remains a big player in the club's history.

LB: Maxwell

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Maxwell has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He was lucky to have played for Paris Saint-Germain for six seasons at the end of his career. He joined the club in 2012 and was with them until he retired.

His attacking and stylish play on the left flank was a delight to watch. Maxwell was part of a team that had some world-class players and started a spell of dominance domestically. He won the league four times with PSG.

