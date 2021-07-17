Grenada vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Qatar are looking to get their maiden Gold Cup campaign up and running with a victory against Grenada on Saturday at the BBVA Stadium in Texas.

The reigning Asian champions were held to a pulsating 3-3 draw by Panama on matchday one, marking an entertaining debut in the competition.

Akram Afif, Almoez Ali and Hassan Al-Haydos were on target for the Maroons, who're looking to secure all three points in their second game.

Grenada, who qualified for the tournament after 10 years, were served a baptism of fire in their first game back, going down 4-0 to Honduras.

The scoreline may suggest it was a rout but the Spice Boys mustered 10 shots in the match, although their defense was admittedly poor.

The Caribbean outfit haven't progressed beyond the group stages in any of their previous two appearances in the Gold Cup. Now, they're left with another mountain to climb.

Grenada vs Qatar Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between Grenada and Qatar.

#GoldCup21 🏆



Qatar 🆚 Grenada



🗓 Saturday 17 July 2021 - 18:30 (Houston time)

🗓 Sunday 18 July 2021 - 02:30 (Doha time)

🏟BBVA Stadium, Houston

📺 beIN Sports, Al Kass #QatarTeam #QatarAtGoldCup pic.twitter.com/G3SHREB1fC — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) July 15, 2021

Grenada Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Grenada vs Qatar Team News

Grenada

Head coach Michael Findlay may stick with the same line-up despite a 4-0 mauling in their opening game.

But he'd be expecting better from England-born goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook, who conceded from all four shots on target.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games for Abdelkarim Hassan with the Qatar national team! 👏🏻 🇶🇦 @ABDULKARIM_QAT 🤩pic.twitter.com/HFhz8dypXL — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) July 16, 2021

Qatar

The reigning Asian champions conceded thrice against Panama despite playing five at the back, giving manager Felix Sanchez some food for thought.

Prolific striker Ali Almoez, who bagged a goal in the 3-3 thriller on Wednesday, made history as he became the first ever player to score in the Asian Cup, Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is expected to strike again as the Maroons look to secure all three points.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Grenada vs Qatar Predicted XI

Grenada (4-4-2): Jason Belfon; Tyrone Sterling, Kwesi Paul, Aaron Pierre, Benjamin Ettienne; Regan Charles-Cook, Oliver Norburn, Arthur Paterson, Romar Frank; Saydrel Lewis, Jamal Charles.

Qatar (4-3-3): Meshaal Barsham; Ro-Ro, Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan; Homam Ahmed, Abdullah Al-Ahrak, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

Grenada vs Qatar Prediction

Panama gave Qatar a massive reality check with opening day stalemate but it's hard to see Grenada pulling off a similar result.

They're a young side and concede plenty of goals, which isn't a good sign as the Maroons have the attacking talent to rip them apart.

Prediction: Grenada 1-3 Qatar

Edited by Shardul Sant