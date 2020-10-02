Groningen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Groningen are set to host Ajax at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion on Sunday in an Eredivisie fixture.

Groningen come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Twente last Friday at the De Grolsch Veste. Goals from winger Vaclav Cerny, Brazilian striker Danilo and Sweden international Alexander Jeremejeff secured the three points for their side. Moroccan midfielder Ahmed El Messaoudi scored the consolation goal for Groningen.

Ajax, on the other hand, won 2-1 against Vitesse last Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Goals from Netherlands international Quincy Promes and winger Antony secured victory for Ajax, who had midfielder Edson Alvarez sent off in the first half. Riechedly Bazoer scored the sole goal for Vitesse.

Groningen vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 32 encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost six and drawn four.

Their most recent match was in January, and resulted in Groningen beating Ajax 2-1, courtesy of goals from former Ajax forward Kaj Sierhuis and Swedish midfielder Ramon Pascal Lundqvist. Current Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek was the goalscorer for Ajax.

Groningen form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-L

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W

Groningen vs Ajax Team News

Groningen manager Danny Buijs will be unable to rely on Netherlands great and former Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Arjen Robben

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without midfielder Edson Alvarez, who is suspended. Other than that, there are no known injury issues and manager Peter Bosz is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Edson Alvarez

Groningen vs Ajax Predicted XI

Groningen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt, Damil Dankerlui, Wessel Dammers, Ko Itakura, Bart van Hintum, Daniel van Kaam, Azor Matusiwa, Ramon Pascal Lundqvist, Ahmed El Messaoudi, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Mohamed El Hankouri

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Quincy Promes, Mohammed Kudus, Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic

Groningen vs Ajax Prediction

Groningen have sold winger Ajdin Hrustic to Eintracht Frankfurt, and it remains to be seen how they proceed in his absence. Much was made of Arjen Robben's return to football, but an injury in his first match has left question marks in attack.

Ajax, on the other hand, have begun well. Despite selling star players Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, the likes of Mohammad Kudus and Antony represent a new era for Ajax, and they have had a good start to their Eredivisie career.

Ajax have a talented squad and will be the favourites for this game.

Prediction: Groningen 0-3 Ajax

