Guardiola and Manchester City on course for another quadruple following FA Cup exploits

Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup following a 3-1 victory against Swansea City on Wednesday. The Cityzens brushed off their Championship opponents in what was a straightforward win at the Liberty Stadium.

Despite resting many of his first-team stars, Pep Guardiola’s much-changed side still proved too strong for Swansea to deal with as goals from Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus secured the win.

Walker’s opening goal may have been fortuitous but the strikes from Sterling and Jesus involved team efforts that highlighted Manchester City’s potency in front of goal.

Guardiola’s side continues to conquer all teams in front of them, with Swansea becoming their latest victims. The Cityzens currently look like they have no weaknesses and are only getting better with each game.

15 wins in a row for Manchester City

The win against Swansea is Manchester City’s 15th in a row, making it the longest winning streak in English football history. As impressive as this is, one can only imagine how far this team can go.

They have been unstoppable even without key players like Kevin De Brunye and Sergio Aguero in recent weeks. With the two players set to return in the near future, Manchester City are likely to extend their winning run.

On a personal level, Guardiola has also now chalked up his 200th win as a Manchester City manager. In 268 games, the Spaniard has recorded 200 wins, 37 losses and 31 draws.

It’s a remarkable return for a manager who joined the club in 2016. Guardiola has done a tremendous job since joining Manchester City and the team is reaping the benefits of having a world-class manager.

36 goals have been scored in Man City's 12 games so far in 2021:



pic.twitter.com/TtUJBj7ZkJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 10, 2021

Is this another quadruple in the making for Guardiola?

The last time Manchester City were so dominant, they ended up winning every domestic trophy that season. The Cityzens romped to the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield in the 2018-19 season.

City are already in the Carabo Cup final, where they will face Tottenham. They also currently sit at the top of the Premier League. Winning another quadruple is surely within Guardiola’s reach.

"I understand why people are talking about it but nothing is eternal, nothing is perfect,” Guardiola said, as quoted by Goal. “Just because we won in the past, it doesn't mean we are going to win in the future."

“We have to focus on the next game. In my career with my teams, we have thought in this way and talked in this way and this is not an exception."

While Guardiola is right in trying to manage expectations, his side currently looks unstoppable and capable of winning every domestic trophy on offer this year.