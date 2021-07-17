Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Guatemala take on Trinidad and Tobago in their third and final group stage fixture of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

Guatemala are yet to score a goal in the competition and suffered 2-0 and 3-0 losses to El Salvador and Mexico respectively in their first two fixtures.

Trinidad and Tobago have also not yet opened their account in the competition and were beaten 2-0 by El Salvador in their previous outing.

El Salvador have already qualified for the next round from Group A. Trinidad and Tobago's hopes of qualification rely on an unlikely set of events. They need to score at least three goals and also hope that Mexico lose to El Salvador by a three-goal margin.

⚽ Con 🇸🇻 @LaSelecta_SLV como primer clasificado, así quedó el Grupo A de la #CopaOro21 🏆 luego de la fecha 2.



⚽ 🇸🇻 @LaSelecta_SLV is the first team to reach the quarter finals. Here are the standings for Group A.#EstoEsNuestro #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/Lxdi1WgVVW — Concacaf (@Concacaf) July 15, 2021

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 17 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is pretty even at the moment. Guatemala have a narrow advantage over Trinidad and Tobago in this fixture, leading 6-5 in wins. The spoils have been shared six times between them.

This will be the fifth Gold Cup clash between them and the four meetings so far have all come in the group stage. The Soca Warriors have a better record in these meetings with two wins. Guatemala have one win and one game ended in a draw.

They last squared off in a World Cup qualifying fixture in 2016. The two sides took home a point apiece after playing out a 2-2 draw.

Guatemala form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Trinidad and Tobago form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Team News

Guatemala

At the moment, there are no injuries or suspension concerns for Guatemala. They are playing for pride and we expect them to field their strongest possible XI here.

#SeleMayor ⚽️🏃‍♂️ Selección Mayor realizó su entrenamiento en las instalaciones de la Universidad de Dallas. #VamosGuate 🔵⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HVXzaZEiAe — FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) July 16, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Trinidad and Tobago

All players from the squad are match-fit for Trinidad and Tobago. This is a must-win game for them and manager Angus Eve might change the formation for this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI

Guatemala Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nicholas Hagen; Moises Hernandez, Jose Pinto, Gerardo Gordillo; Stheven Robles, Marco Dominguez, Jorge Aparicio, Morales Concua; Jairo Arreola, Luis Martinez,Marvin Ceballos

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI (5-4-1): Nicklas Frenderup; Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Jelani Peters, Ross Russell Jr., Radanfah Abu Bakr; Tristan Hodge, Kevin Molino, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw; Reon Moore

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Neither Guatemala nor Trinidad and Tobago have found the back of the net in the competition. While Trinidad impressed in their first outing against Mexico, their flaws were exposed by El Salvador.

Guatemala are winless against Trinidad and Tobago since 2005 and given their current form, we do not expect them to cause any trouble for the Soca Warriors.

Trinidad and Tobago should be able to score their first goal of the competition in this match and the odds of a win for them also look good.

Prediction: Guatemala 0-1 Trinidad and Tobago

