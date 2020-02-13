Hakim Ziyech set to sign contract with Chelsea as Blues reach total agreement with Ajax midfielder

AFC Ajax v Valencia CF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

After over a year without making a new signing because of a transfer ban, Chelsea fans heaved a sigh of relief when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced their ban in time for the winter window but rather shockingly, the club failed to strengthen.

They were linked with several notable names throughout the window but the club ended January without bolstering their squad which was disappointing, considering that they are still in the running in three competitions.

However, in latest developments, reports have emanated that the club have entered advanced talks with Ajax over the signing of Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech.

The 26-year-old has been with the Dutch giants since 2016, with his creativity, technique, and shooting accuracy playing a key role in Ajax's domestic double as well as Champions League semifinal finish last season.

Total agreement reached on personal terms, contract almost ready

It has been widely speculated that both clubs have concluded on details of the transfer, with the only hindrance being Ziyech agreeing personal terms with the London club.

According to renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, this hurdle has been crossed and the player's camp as well as Chelsea have agreed to personal terms of his deal, with the Blues set to Ajax the sum of €45m and his contract is almost ready.

Hakim Ziyech is set to sign with Chelsea. Total agreement on personal terms reached - his contract is almost ready. Chelsea will pay €45M to Ajax. 🔵🇲🇦 #CFC #Chelsea #Ajax #Ziyech — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2020

If Ziyech joins Chelsea in the summer, he would offer Frank Lampard a different dimension to a midfield that has been described as one-dimensional and lacking in creativity.