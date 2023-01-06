“Half of the player that he was last year” – Hasselbaink calls for reinforcements as he points out Chelsea star’s struggles 

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pointed out that his former club are in dire need of attacking reinforcement.

The Blues have struggled to find the back of the net regularly under new manager Graham Potter and have been linked with a move for Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk.

Hasselbaink said while he is not aware of the Ukrainian's abilities, Potter's side need new attacking options in their ranks.

Speaking to Betway, he said:

"I don't know Mudryk too well but apparently, he's an amazing player. I'm not sure how much truth there is that Chelsea want to hijack any deal for him but they do need more creativity and a bigger threat going forward."

He further added that Christian Pulisic hasn't been creating enough in attack for the west London-based side. Hasselbaink was also critical of German star Kai Havertz, claiming that the former Bayer Leverkusen ace was a shadow of the player he was last season.

He added:

"Christian Pulisic has tried his best recently but Chelsea aren't creating enough. Kai Havertz is half of the player that he was last year so they need more players who can come into the team and make a difference straight away."

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League so far this season. They are languishing in the tenth spot of the table with 25 points after 17 games. The Blues have scored only 20 goals, which is a stark contrast to top-of-the-table sides Arsenal and Manchester City. The Gunners have scored 40 goals and Pep Guardiola's team has found the back of the net 45 times.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter provided injury update about his team

Graham Potter - Premier League

Chelsea attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic had to be withdrawn during the game against Manchester City due to fitness issues. Mason Mount was also ruled out of the game after suffering a knock in training.

Potter provided an update on the injury concerns as he told the media (via Football.London):

“It doesn’t make it any easier. It’s too soon [to know the extent]. Raheem, it was his first action in the game, a strange one, a back heel. Christian’s, he was running at full pelt and it’s a blocked shot and contact with his knee. Fingers crossed it’s not too bad."

Potter added:

"Mason [Mount] got a kick yesterday in training, again we’re hopeful for the weekend but it’s one of those things at the moment. I’ve never experienced anything like it and I’d ideally not want experience it here. But it is what it is, I have to just carry on.”

