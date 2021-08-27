Harry Kane returns with a bang as Tottenham qualify for Europa Conference League group stage

A few days ago, when Harry Kane personally announced on social media that he was staying at Tottenham Hotspur, it must have filled the club’s fans with immense joy.

The England international made his first start of the season on Thursday when Spurs took on Pacos de Ferreira at the Europa Conference League.

As he walked his teammates out of the tunnel as the captain, the cheer from the home supporters was deafening. It took just 50 seconds for Kane to make his presence felt.

The 28-year-old latched onto a long pass from Cristian Romero but couldn’t direct his shot towards goal. The ball didn’t go in, but that moment set the tone for a perfect night for the striker.

Harry Kane scores twice against Pacos de Ferreira

It is well documented that Harry Kane wanted to leave this summer. But once the move to Manchester City failed to materialize, there was never any doubt about his commitments.

Kane has proven to be a professional and he once again gave his all on his return to the team. He was a lively presence throughout the game and offered Spurs a ruthless edge.

In the end, Kane scored twice as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side triumphed 3-0 to advance to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

He's one of our own 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MHs4YxkAsO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 26, 2021

Fresh start for Kane and Tottenham fans

At other clubs, Harry Kane would’ve been treated as a traitor after pushing for a move to Manchester City. However, Spurs fans seem to have let bygones be bygones.

The way the supporters cheered him on during Thursday’s game was a proof that it’s a fresh start for the striker. Even better, he celebrated when he scored as if nothing ever happened.

"I see Harry every day since he joined us, every day. He doesn't have to prove (anything) to anyone. He's committed. You can see,” Tottenham boss Santo told Sky Sports after the game.

"All the situations that have happened, are part of the past, let's look and move forward, but I see him every day.

"I saw him today in the training sessions. I saw him today at the end of the game, now it is time to recover. He is one more that will help us.”

Harry Kane will retire as a Tottenham legend no matter where he ends up in the next year or two. But for now, though, he remains committed to Tottenham and his two-goal return proves this union has a fruitful future.

