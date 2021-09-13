Harvey Elliot injury mars Liverpool's impressive victory over Leeds United

Liverpool are currently a different proposition from what they were last season. After a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds are back among the big dogs.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their unbeaten start to the season by recording a huge victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were enough to secure an impressive 3-0 victory for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool are hard to compete with when they’re in such a rich vein of form. The Reds couldn’t cope much last season after the team was ravaged by injuries. However, everyone is fit again and they’re delivering as expected.

Three points at Elland Road, but all our thoughts are with Harvey ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

Elliot's injury mars Liverpool win

One of the revelations of the Premier League this season has been midfielder Harvey Elliot. The 18-year-old has made a great start to the campaign, earning himself a place in the Liverpool starting line-up.

Elliot once again starred during the Reds’ victory over Leeds but saw his time on the pitch abruptly ended by a horrible injury in the second half.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury following a challenge with Pascal Struijk and early photos from the incident do not look good, as he could be facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Liverpool’s victory was sweet, but the injury to Elliot took a bit of shine from the occasion and the team will greatly miss the youngster in the coming months.

Harvey Elliot ❤️

What a kid mate, gets a horrendous leg break, applauds the crown while being stretched off on gas n air, gets the hospital and then gives his top and boot to a kid next to him who had broke his arm. Class 👏🏼 — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) September 12, 2021

Rampant Reds ready to mount title charge

The Premier League race is set to be one of the toughest in recent years, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea currently joint-top of the table.

While about four teams are currently in contention, the Reds have proven that they will also be a force to reckon with this season.

Klopp’s side didn’t have to move to second gear before thumping Leeds and that says a lot about the quality and potential of this team.

"We played here last year and now a third time, this obviously was the most convincing performance so far," the Liverpool boss said after the game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

"Last year we won at home, yes, it was more spectacular. And an away game here without a crowd is obviously a completely different cup of tea, it was 1-1, it was not even close to as good as we were today. So, yes, I’m happy with the performance."

Liverpool seem ready to reclaim the Premier League title after losing it to Manchester City last season. And based on their form, it wouldn’t be far-fetched at all.

