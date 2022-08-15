"Have we got no adults in the room?" - Pundit says he is sick of seeing the antics of PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe 

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley claims he is bored of seeing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe hogging the spotlight at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisiens beat Montpellier 5-2 on August 13 to to start their Ligue 1 title defense with two wins from two matches.

Mbappe, who signed a new bumper deal over the summer to stay at the Parc des Princes, made his first start of the campaign. However, the 23-year-old forward missed a penalty in the first half before Neymar dispatched one later in the clash.

The Brazilian winger added another in the second half, before Mbappe got onto the scoresheet in the 69th minute.

Following the victory, former Celtic midfielder Burley claimed he was sick of seeing petty squabbles in the PSG squad. The pundit told ESPN:

"Have we got no adults in the room to look after these kids, are there no adults in Paris that can just say to the children, "Come on children, it's 5.30 it'spast your bedtime".

"I get it though, it is slightly frustrating when a player has missed several penalties and that affects your team. I'll be honest with you, a lot of stuff gets on my nerves, I'm sick to death of these two especially the antics of star players. "Me,me, me,me", it's not about who takes the penalty, it's not about who takes the penalty, it's about who wins the game, it's about the success of the club."

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe reportedly have to be seperated by PSG teammates following win

Following Mbappe's earlier miss, the France international appeared to want to take the second penalty, but Neymar refused his request.

According to Sport Bible, this infuriated the young striker, who confronted the South American winger in the dressing room following the full-time whistle.

The report states that the duo shouted at each other and even butted heads, before being separated by their teammates. More shouting followed with some objects even being thrown.

Following Mbappe's contract renewal earlier this summer, reports had suggested that Neymar may be sold by the Qatari-owned club this summer. However, the world's most expensive player remains in the French capital.

The Brazilian has scored 105 goals and provided 63 assists in his 147 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions.

New manager Christophe Galtier appears to have forged an exciting team at PSG which should challenge for Champions League glory. However, the veteran French boss needs to stamp out this sort of behavior as quickly as possible if they want to earn their inaugural European crown.

