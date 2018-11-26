Hazard reveals the one club he won't be joining if he leaves Chelsea

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 661 // 26 Nov 2018, 17:44 IST

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea recently.

What's the story?

Eden Hazard has revealed that he will not be joining Ligue 1 giants PSG, because playing for the club doesn't appear tempting to him.

Hazard who joined Chelsea in 2012 from French side Lille, said that he has no plans to return to Ligue 1 as of now.

At the same time, he ruled out the possibility of him leaving Chelsea this January, but said that he might consider a move away from Stamford Bridge next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard has only 18 months left on his contract, with his current deal with the Blues set to expire in the summer of 2020.

The Belgian was the second most expensive Chelsea signing when he arrived at the Stamford Bridge for £32 million in 2012.

He suffered an injury during Chelsea's 3-1 away loss against Tottenham, but he told beIN SPORTS that it is not something bad and he hopes to be back soon.

The heart of the matter...

Hazard made an appearance on the French TV show Canal Football Club as the guest of the day, yesterday. He spoke about his future plans on the show.

He told Canal Plus: (Via SkySports)

"I can't see myself leaving in January. I wouldn't do that to the club, to the fans."

"I have one year left in June. If I don't extend, it (a transfer) is possible.

Talking to the hosts, he revealed that PSG is a club that he doesn't intend to join after his spell with Chelsea, as the club doesn't excite him and that if he is to return to France it will be with Lille. He said:

"There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven't been tempted."

"If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I'll come back in the French league."

Though he didn't rule out a potential summer move, he said that as things stand he is concentrating on Chelsea right now and might even spend the rest of his career with the club. He continued:

"At the moment I’m concentrating on Chelsea."

"Next summer it [transfer] is possible, but it is also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."

With these statements, he has left Chelsea fans wondering about his next move.

What's Next?

After N'Golo Kante signed a bumper deal with Chelsea last week, Maurizio Sarri had recently said that he hopes Hazard too signs a new contract with the club soon.

Eden Hazard remains a doubt for the upcoming Europa League fixture against PAOK.