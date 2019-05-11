×
Chelsea News: Sarri makes admission about Eden Hazard's future

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
68   //    11 May 2019, 06:35 IST

Chelsea v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : Second Leg
Chelsea v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : Second Leg

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Sarri has admitted that he might not be able to stop his talisman Eden Hazard's impending move to Spanish giants Real Madrid as the Belgian winger has seemingly made up his mind. As reported earlier, Los Blancos are on the verge of confirming the signature of Hazard for a figure upwards of €100m.

In case you didn't know...

Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid have been courting Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard for some time with their manager Zinedine Zidane known to be a big admirer of the No. 10.

With 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, the Chelsea talisman has had yet been enjoying another sensational season at Stamford Bridge. His excellene is the key reason why Maurizio Sarri's ensured their place in the Champions League qualification spots after finishing top-four.

He has also led the Blues to the UEFA Europa League finals where they are set to face Premier League rivals Arsenal and won Chelsea FC's Player of the Year Award during the CFC Award Night.

The heart of the matter

the 28-year-old scored the winning penalty during the mid-week game as Chelsea overcame Eintracht Frankfurt to reach the UEFA Europa League final, in what many pundits believe was the talismanic wingers last game at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard interestingly, also gave away his shirt to a fan in the crowd, further fuelling the buzz that he is heardset on a move to Madrid.

Sarri admitted that he has little hope of convincing his prized asset to stay,

"f Hazard is thinking that the history here is finished, then in his mind it is finished. I can try to speak to him but it is not easy. "
It’s not easy because of course I want Hazard, but I want Hazard with a very high level of motivation."
It’s a discussion between a father and a son. I can only speak to the player but like a father, not like a manager. I am not in control of the market.”

What's next?

Having ensured a top 4 finish in the Premier League, Chelsea face Leicester City on Sunday. with kickoff set for 7:30 PM IST.

Hazard will want to leave Stamford Bridge on a high and his eyes will surely be on the Europa League final, where the Blues take on Arsenal in Baku on 30th May.

