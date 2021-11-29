"He deserves it" – Francesco Totti picks his 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is almost over, with French magazine France Football set to announce the winner of the accolade tonight.

It promises to be a huge revelation as the football world waits calmly to learn who will be crowned the best player in the world this year.

PSG maestro Lionel Messi and Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo are the most successful players in Ballon d'Or history, winning it six and five times respectively.

The duo are also among the top-rated candidates to claim this year's edition following their outstanding outings with their clubs and countries across the year.

However, former AS Roma star Francesco Totti has claimed that neither of the two superstars deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Instead of the duo, the Italian has tipped Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to be crowned the best player in the world in 2021.

"We are used to giving the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo," Totti was quoted as saying.

"But this year I would give it to Lewandowski, he deserves it," the former AS Roma forward added.

Robert Lewandowski has had an extraordinary year with Bayern Munich

Who are the main contenders for the 2021 Ballon d'Or?

It's been an intense race for the Ballon d'Or award this year, with many players seizing club and international competitions to impress the football world.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly the leading candidate to go home with the accolade tonight.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place for the first time in two years tonight, with Lionel Messi the favourite to claim the men's award for a record seventh time. The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place for the first time in two years tonight, with Lionel Messi the favourite to claim the men's award for a record seventh time.

The attacker made history by leading Argentina to a Copa America triumph in the summer, finishing as top scorer, top assister and best player of the tournament.

He also inspired Barcelona to a Copa del Rey triumph last season, concluding the term with 38 goals and 14 assists to his name.

Robert Lewandowski has also put up a great fight for the accolade with his return of 48 goals and nine assists for Bayern Munich last season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The likes of Karim Benzema, Jorginho, Ngolo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne have also had a spectacular year and will fancy their chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar