"He would like to play for Arsenal" - Sky reporter Kaveh Solekol claims PSG star would be interested in playing for the Gunners 

Various reports have claimed that Arsenal are chasing 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Now Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solekol has come out to say that the Dutch midfielder is keen to join the Gunners as well.

Solekol said on Sky Sports' transfer show:

"The situation is Gini Wijnaldum is out injured at the moment. He's not going to come out in public and say, 'I want to leave PSG,' because you wouldn't want to spoil your relationship with the fans."

He further added:

"But what we're being told is he would like to return to the Premier League. I'm not saying he wants to return today, this week or even in the summer, but he would like to return and we keep being told he would like to play for Arsenal."

He also stated that PSG signing Tanguy Ndombele could open a move for Wijnaldum to Arsenal. He said:

"They're a club he admired a lot when he was growing up. It's definitely something that appeals to him. If PSG were to sign (Tanguy) Ndombele on loan, would they let one of their midfielders go? Would Wijnaldum then become an option for Arsenal? We know Arsenal are looking for a midfielder."

The Gunners have been trying to reinforce their midfield ranks for a while now. Although they signed Martin Odegaard and Sambi Lokonga last summer, they are still in search of more additions.

21-year-old Lokonga has had to shoulder more responsibility than his young shoulders can manage. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny left for the AFCON in Cameroon. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka managed to get himself red-carded for the 11th time in his career against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinal. Partey returned to get sent off in the second leg of the fixture.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was also allowed to leave for Roma on loan, leaving the Gunners extremely short in the engine room.

Arsenal braced for competition for the PSG midfielder from Newcastle and Tottenham

It's been reported that Newcastle United have also enquired about Wijnaldum's availability. The Magpies are 18th on the table and, in a bid to beat the drop, have been recruiting extensively since the transfer window opened.

They have already secured the services of 30-year-old striker Chris Wood and 31-year-old right back Kieran Trippier. If the rumors are true, Wijnaldum could be the latest to join manager Eddie Howe's setup. At 31, the Dutchman fits the age profile of the players Newcastle are looking to sign.

London rivals Tottenham could also try to negotiate a swap deal for the former Liverpool man, with the Parisians interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele.

In the past, the Gunners have tried to sign other PSG stars to no avail. The pursuit of former PSG player Adrien Rabiot ended in defeat after the Frenchman joined Juventus. Julian Draxler has also been a long-standing target for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be luckier this time round to convince Wijnaldum to leave Le Parc des Princes for the Emirates stadium.

