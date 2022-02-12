"He needs to be more of a b***d" - Cesc Fabregas points out 'only thing' Chelsea star needs to improve on

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas recently praised Andreas Christensen and claimed that he only needed to improve in one area.

Christensen has been a regular player for Chelsea ever since he returned from a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach. The Danish international is capable of playing both in midfield and across the defense, and has continued his development under Thomas Tuchel.

Now 25, Christensen has scored once this season for Chelsea and has been deployed on the right of both a two-man and a three-man defense. He also regularly plays as a central midfielder for Denmark and is only going to improve with time. The Danish international has even attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Caesc Fabregas praised Christensen and claimed that he only needs to act as “less of a good guy” sometimes:

"The only thing that I would tell Christensen to try and improve on is that he's too much of a good guy sometimes. He has to be more of a bastard... you know. I see that in Eric (García) too. They're good guys, and you can't be like that in football these days!"

Andreas Christensen attracts transfer attention as Chelsea struggle to negotiate contract extension

Chelsea famously have an elaborate loan system and in the past have let go of multiple starlets who went on to achieve big things. This includes the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohammed Salah, who are currently plying their trade at the some of their title rivals.

Christensen is another young player who has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been said to be monitoring the player for a long time. Inter Milan were also said to be interested and the Dane has also got offers from France, according to reports.

Regardless, Christensen reportedly is keen to extend his stay at Chelsea despite initial reports claiming he had grown disillusioned under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have no intention of letting another potential superstar leave and are hard at work to renew the player's contract.

Christensen has also reportedly changed his mind and is focussed on renewing his contract. The Dane had previously been linked with a move as he and his representatives were concerned over his long-term playing time. However, recent reports suggest that the 25-year-old has been assured of being given an important role in the squad in the near future and hence decided to stay.

