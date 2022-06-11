“He’s an animal” – Asmir Begovic lavishes praise on ‘absolute machine’ linked with Chelsea move

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken glowingly about the club's transfer target Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues have been long-term admirers of the Senegal international and have been linked with a move for him this summer (via ESPN).

Begovic revealed his admiration for the Napoli centre-back. He also stated that the 30-year-old could still perform at the highest level for another five years, which makes him an ideal prospect for Chelsea.

Koulibaly's contract expires in June 2023, Napoli are waiting for final answer after new deal proposal. Kalidou Koulibaly: "I won't lie to you, I don't know what's gonna happen with my future. I was focused on Senegal then now we'll see what happens".

The current Everton shot-stopper made this known in a Patreon post, saying:

“I couldn’t rate Koulibaly higher. He’s an animal. He’s right up there for me… What a player. He’s an absolute machine. There’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to get a high level five years of service [if you sign him].”

Koulibaly has been on Napoli's books since joining the Italians from Genk in 2014. He has made 317 appearances in all competitions for the Neapolitans and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

His agility, quickness, technique and aerial threat in both boxes makes him an ideal modern-day centre-back.

He switched his international allegiance from France to Senegal in 2015 and has also excelled on the international scene. He captained the Teranga Lions to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2022.

Chelsea's summer transfer plans could prioritize defensive reinforcement

Chelsea need defensive reinforcement

The west London club recently completed a successful transfer of ownership to a Todd Boehly-led consortium. This brought an end to one of the most acrimonious periods in their modern history.

The new owners will attempt to continue the club's recent dominance by making statement signings in the ongoing transfer window.

Defensive reinforcements rank high on Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist, with several first-team defenders having departed Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen has left the club and so has Antonio Rudiger, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after both defenders' contracts expired. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been linked with moves to Barcelona (via SPORT).

Chelsea will have to replace the departed players. Hence, they will beam their searchlight on defenders across the world with proven experience at the highest level.

Koulibaly fits the profile perfectly but Napoli have been insistent that their skipper will not leave the club unless a record-breaking bid is received.

