Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this week as Shenzhen FC take on a struggling Henan Jianye outfit at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium on Monday. Henan Jianye have been in dismal form over the past month and are in desperate need of a victory.
Shenzhen FC are currently in fifth place in Group A of the Chinese Super League table and currently have only 11 points in 10 games this season. The away side suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat against Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this week and will want to get back to winning ways against Henan Jianye.
Henan Jianye find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Chinese Super League table and have endured an underwhelming season so far. The home side dropped points against Guangzhou R&F during the week and need to get their season back on track.
Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head
Henan Jianye have a historical advantage against Shenzhen FC and have four games out of a total of nine fixtures that they have played against the away side. Shenzhen FC have won only two games but are in better shape at the moment and can cut the deficit on Monday.
Henan Jianye pipped Shenzhen FC to a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Zhang Yuan's red card in the first half proved to be a decisive factor as Shenzhen FC made a second-half comeback to win the game.
Henan Jianye form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-D-L
Shenzhen FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-D-W
Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Team News
Henan Jianye
Henan Jianye suffered a massive blow last month as star Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The away side desperately needs a victory to break its dismal streak of results over the past few weeks.
Injured: Christian Bassogog
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Not Available: None
Shenzhen FC
Shenzhen will be unable to avail the services of midfielder Blerim Dzemaili in this crucial fixture. The away side will be able to field most of its key players against Henan Jianye and should be able to win this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Zhang Yuan
Not Available: Blerim Dzemaili
Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI
Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Haiwang Song, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Boxuan Song, Henrique Dourado
Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, John Mary, Harold Preciado
Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Prediction
Henan Jianye have struggled in the Chinese Super League this season and have lost four of their last five games in the competition. The home side also has the worst defensive record in the Chinese Super League and has conceded 24 goals in 10 games.
Shenzhen FC have had issues of their own on the pitch but are in much better shape at the moment and are the favourites to win this fixture. The away side has a powerful attacking force and the likes of John Mary and Harold Preciado should be able to lead their team to a victory.
Prediction: Henan Jianye 1-2 Shenzhen FC
Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all timePublished 12 Sep 2020, 16:39 IST