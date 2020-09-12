Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this week as Shenzhen FC take on a struggling Henan Jianye outfit at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium on Monday. Henan Jianye have been in dismal form over the past month and are in desperate need of a victory.

Shenzhen FC are currently in fifth place in Group A of the Chinese Super League table and currently have only 11 points in 10 games this season. The away side suffered a devastating 2-0 defeat against Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this week and will want to get back to winning ways against Henan Jianye.

Henan Jianye find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Chinese Super League table and have endured an underwhelming season so far. The home side dropped points against Guangzhou R&F during the week and need to get their season back on track.

Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

Henan Jianye have a historical advantage against Shenzhen FC and have four games out of a total of nine fixtures that they have played against the away side. Shenzhen FC have won only two games but are in better shape at the moment and can cut the deficit on Monday.

Henan Jianye pipped Shenzhen FC to a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Zhang Yuan's red card in the first half proved to be a decisive factor as Shenzhen FC made a second-half comeback to win the game.

Henan Jianye form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-D-L

Shenzhen FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-W-D-W

Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Christian Bassogog will not take part in this game. Image source: Yahoo News

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye suffered a massive blow last month as star Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The away side desperately needs a victory to break its dismal streak of results over the past few weeks.

Injured: Christian Bassogog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Shenzhen needs to be at its best tomorrow

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen will be unable to avail the services of midfielder Blerim Dzemaili in this crucial fixture. The away side will be able to field most of its key players against Henan Jianye and should be able to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zhang Yuan

Not Available: Blerim Dzemaili

Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Haiwang Song, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Boxuan Song, Henrique Dourado

🔴#Chine: John Mary, attaquant du Shenzhen FC assure avoir été victime de racisme durant un match du Championnat. Le camerounais a été exclu à la fin de la rencontre suite à une joute verbale avec le banc du Shanghai Shenhua. Mary et son club ont porté plainte auprès de la CFA. pic.twitter.com/66LMkvCytM — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) September 5, 2020

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Henan Jianye vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Henan Jianye have struggled in the Chinese Super League this season and have lost four of their last five games in the competition. The home side also has the worst defensive record in the Chinese Super League and has conceded 24 goals in 10 games.

Shenzhen FC have had issues of their own on the pitch but are in much better shape at the moment and are the favourites to win this fixture. The away side has a powerful attacking force and the likes of John Mary and Harold Preciado should be able to lead their team to a victory.

Prediction: Henan Jianye 1-2 Shenzhen FC

