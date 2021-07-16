Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen and Qingdao FC will trade tackles on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League.

Longmen come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Guangzhou FC on Thursday. Elkeson and Henrique Dourado scored in both halves to give each side a point in the first CSL game after a two-month hiatus.

Qingdao FC have not been in action since they picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Chongqing Liangjiang in the middle of May.

This matchday six fixture will pit fifth against seventh in the Group A table. Qingdao are the better-placed side, having picked up seven points from five games so far. They are four points better off than Henan Songshan Longmen.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides. Their first clash came in the quarterfinal of the Chinese FA Cup in 2014 when Qingdao FC needed penalties to progress after playing out a 1-1 draw.

The 'home' side have been in poor form this term and are yet to register their first win of the season. Qingdao FC have two wins from their five league matches so far.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Qingdao FC form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no known injury concerns for Henan. Toni Sunjic has served out his one-game suspension and should be available for selection.

Zhong Jinbao is still suspended for the red card he received against Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jinbao Zhong

Qingdao FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Wu Jingui.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Cao Gu, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Dong Han, Henrique Dourado

Qingdao FC (4-2-3-1): Zhenli Liu (GK); Haochen Zhang, Jiashen Liu, Peng Li, Fei Wang; Peng Lu, Fredrik Ulvestad; Xiang Gao, Denis Popovic, Bari Mamatil; Dejan Radonjic

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Henan Songshan Longmen like to play expansively on the front foot and consequently grant chances to opponents at will. However, a more cautious Qingdao FC might limit the attacking impetus of Javier Pereira's side.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Qingdao FC

