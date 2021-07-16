Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shenzhen and Cangzhou Mighty Lions will trade tackles in a matchday six fixture in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The Group A clash pits third against the bottom-placed team, with Shenzhen the better-positioned side on eight points. Cangzhou have just three points from five matches and need to start picking up the pace if they are to avoid suffering a relegation.

The 'hosts' come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Shandong Taishan in a top-of-the-table clash in mid-May.

Marouane Fellaini and Dai Wai-Tsun were the stars of the show with braces each to ensure that the points were shared.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions also played out a draw with Guangzhou City in a largely forgetable goalless encounter over two months ago.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

This will be the 13th meeting between the sides and Cangzhou Mighty Lions have a better record in previous matches played.

The Hebei outfit have five wins to their name, while Shenzhen FC were victorious on three previous occasions. The two sides shared the spoils on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the relegation playoffs last season when Shenzhen FC picked up a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have struggled to get going this term and another relegation dogfight is a real possibility as they are yet to pick up a win this season. Shenzhen have won two of their five league matches so far.

Shenzhen FC form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Also See: Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Shenzhen

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lu Zhang; Haolun Mi, Yuan Zhang, Morteza Pouraliganji, Yeljian Shinar; Wai-Tsun Dai, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuanyi Li; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec, Juan Quintero

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Chengjian Liao; Chuangyi Lin, Hao Guo, Yifeng Zang, Xiangshou Zhang; Muriqui; Andre Senghor

Shenzhen vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have not only struggled for results, they have also struggled for goals and this means that they might not capitalize on Shenzhen's high defensive line.

The 'home' side have started the season strongly and will be keen to keep momentum going. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Shenzhen FC.

Prediction: Shenzhen FC 2-0 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Also See: Guangzhou FC vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Edited by Peter P