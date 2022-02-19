Highest-paid players in each position in Premier League right now (2022)

The Premier League is a cash-rich league as it possesses some of the most expensive players in the world. With the commercial strength of most clubs in the competition, paying well isn't difficult for most of them.

The high wages offered in England's top-tier division is one of the most attractive factors for a number of foreign players. The limelight received with it only makes it more tempting for any footballer.

The Premier League has some superstar players

The Premier League currently has a good number of top-quality players. Some of them have achieved plenty of success in their careers, while others are young and growing.

Given the stature of the players involved, clubs have invested heavily in their wages. Let's take a look at the top earners in the league as per the different positions on the pitch.

GK: David De Gea

David de Gea is back at his best in the 2021-22 campaign

As for goalkeepers, David de Gea is one of the most experienced and seasoned players in the league right now. Having joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the Spaniard is currently in his 11th season with the club.

He has been a vital figure for the Red Devils, especially post former manager Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. De Gea has been United's savior more often than not and even in the ongoing campaign is performing pretty well between the sticks.

Goalkeepers Anonymous @goalkeepersanon David De Gea has prevented 10 less expected goals conceded for Manchester United this season in the Premier League. This is the highest of any goalkeeper in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Combined. David De Gea has prevented 10 less expected goals conceded for Manchester United this season in the Premier League. This is the highest of any goalkeeper in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Combined. https://t.co/vLaJwTQEWn

He earns £375,000 per week right now and is currently contracted until June 2023. The Spanish goalkeeper is comfortably ahead of the second-highest earning goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£155,000 per week).

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world right now

The 23-year-old full-back has been in phenomenal form for Liverpool this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold is heavily involved in attack for the Reds, using his amazing technique and vision.

Squawka Football @Squawka Trent Alexander-Arnold has now created 300 chances in 150 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.



Only Kevin De Bruyne (464) has created more since the Englishman made his debut in the competition. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now created 300 chances in 150 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.Only Kevin De Bruyne (464) has created more since the Englishman made his debut in the competition. https://t.co/gzX6rCc5ol

The Englishman already has 10 assists to his name this campaign, the most in the league so far and is going strong. He earns £180,000 per week and is contracted until June 2025 with Liverpool.

CB: Raphael Varane

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United were in desperate need of a quality centre-back at the start of the season. Their hunt resulted in the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has been decent but there is still loads to come from him and injury issues haven't helped either.

Varane currently earns £340,000 per week and is contracted until 2025. He is earning more than the likes of John Stones (£250,000) and Virgil van Dijk (£220,000) right now.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The 25-year-old left-back was quite impressive during his time at Leicester City. This helped him earn a move to Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

With his attacking-minded approach, Ben Chilwell is a useful figure on the left flank. He currently earns £190,000 per week, more than his teammate Cesar Azpilicueta (£150,000).

He is, however, out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in the Champions League in November.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh