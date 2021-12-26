Highest-rated initial starting XI in Football Manager 22

If any video game comes close to replicating a club's day-to-day running and management, it is Football Manager. The series first rose to fame as a text-based simulator that allowed players to build and manage the team of a football club rather than playing it directly. It started with a brilliant idea that has now seen the series becoming hugely popular.

It's not just casual fans who have played the game actively. Several professional managers try Football Manager games to simulate a tactic they're thinking of for real life. But, of course, the game is equally loved by professional footballers. Football Manager 22 offers endless ways and combinations for players to build their team.

A 4-2-3-1 formation has been considered for this hypothetical XI, and the players have been selected based on their current ability. One important thing to remember is that abilities of players differ slightly from save to save, though.

On that note, here's a look at the highest-rated starting XI in Football Manager 2022.

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (CA 178/200)

FC Bayern München vs FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has the highest starting ability in the game. Although Neuer has significantly aged, keepers recede much slower with age than outfield players.

Out of Context Football Manager @nocontextfm1 The game has finished and Football Manager have decided that Manuel Neuer's rating is... 6.8 The game has finished and Football Manager have decided that Manuel Neuer's rating is... 6.8

It's tough to sign Manuel Neuer in the game, as Bayern Munich consider him 'untouchable.' Neuer has an excellent set of stats, with his standout stats being 'Rushing Out' and 'Composure' which are rated 20/20.

Right-back - Joshua Kimmich (CA 178/200)

FC Bayern München vs Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

In real life, Joshua Kimmich may have switched to a defensive midfield role, but the full-back position is still his strongest suit in Football Manager 22. Kimmich is the best right-back in the game by some distance.

Unlike Neuer, Kimmich can be signed, but he costs a fortune. However, players are assured of Kimmich's quality, as he has an impressive set of stats that makes him ideal in both defensive midfield and right-back. Kimmich is only 26, so he has just entered his peak, and is a wonderful option in career mode.

Left centre-back - Virgil Van Dijk (CA 180/200)

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

There could be a debate in real life, but there wouldn't be any when choosing the best centre-back in Football Manager 22. Virgil Van Dijk has been a mountain of a player since moving to Liverpool. He has inspired the Merseyside club to Champions League and Premier League glory.

In Football Manager 22, Van Dijk is a stellar option, as the defender is as good at tackling as he is in the buildup. Van Dijk may be 30 and at his peak, but given his attributes, he's better than any other centre-back in Football Manager 22

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos (CA 170/174)

Real Madrid vs Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid this summer, but he is the second-best starting centre-back in Football Manager 2022. Having recently signed with PSG, Ramos can't be signed in the first transfer window. Considering his attributes, it's quite unlikely PSG would like to sell Ramos.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport

- Cesc Fabregas ✔️

- Carlos Tevez ✔️



10 times Football Manager correctly predicted which wonderkids would become future legends



dailym.ai/2hwuWHk - Sergio Ramos ✔️- Cesc Fabregas ✔️- Carlos Tevez ✔️10 times Football Manager correctly predicted which wonderkids would become future legends - Sergio Ramos ✔️- Cesc Fabregas ✔️- Carlos Tevez ✔️10 times Football Manager correctly predicted which wonderkids would become future legends dailym.ai/2hwuWHk https://t.co/lHd2UDS9CM

However, as good as Ramos is, he is 35. It's expected that he will regress rapidly once he plays a few seasons in career mode save. Therefore, despite Ramos' ability, he would be a poor signing in Football Manager 2022 in the long run.

Left-back - David Alaba (CA 164/200)

Real Madrid CF vs Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

In real life, David Alaba may have transitioned to a centre-back role, but he is best suited as a left-back in Football Manager 2022.

Having signed for Real Madrid in the summer, Alaba is not transferrable during the first transfer window. However, he would still be an expensive signing in the game, and only a costly bid could enable players to sign the Austrian.

Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @_Grimanditweets David Alaba. Another coup by Juve. Another free transfer.

They actually play Football Manager irl. David Alaba. Another coup by Juve. Another free transfer.They actually play Football Manager irl. https://t.co/TfDkwkiRmE

Like Kimmich, Alaba is a versatile player, and he has the required attributes to flourish as a left-back and a centre-back. However, the player is about to enter his 30s, so he may not be a great long-term option.

