HJK Helsinki vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as Fenerbahce take on HJK Helsinki on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Fenerbahce secured a third-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig last year and have improved in recent months. The Turkish giants have plenty of European experience and will be intent on qualifying for the Europa League this year.

HJK Helsinki, on the other hand, have dominated the Veikkausliiga this year and can be a formidable force. The Finnish outfit eased past Neftci PFK in the previous round and will be confident going into this game.

HJK Helsinki vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

Fenerbahce have a good record against HJK Helsinki and have won the only game played between the two teams. HJK Helsinki have never defeated Fenerbahce in an official fixture and have a point to prove on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 1-0 victory for Fenerbahce. HJK Helsinki squandered a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

HJK Helsinki form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Fenerbahce form guide: W-W-W-W-D

HJK Helsinki vs Fenerbahce Team News

HJK Helsinki

Anthony Olusanya, Matti Peltola, and Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. HJK Helsinki will need to field their strongest lineup against Fenerbahce this week.

Injured: Anthony Olusanya, Matti Peltola, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

Mert Hakan Yandas, Dimitrios Pelkas, and Serdar Dursun are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Irfan Kahveci and Filip Novak picked up injuries in the first leg and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Mert Hakan Yandas, Dimitrios Pelkas, Serdar Dursun, Irfan Kahveci, Filip Novak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

HJK Helsinki vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

HJK Helsinki Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Atomu Tanaka; David Browne, Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-3): Altay Bayindir; Marcel Tisserand, Serdar Aziz, Attila Szalai; Nazim Sangare, Luiz Gustavo, Jose Sosa, Ferdi Kadioglu; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Miha Zajc, Mesut Ozil

HJK Helsinki vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce have excellent players in their ranks and can be lethal on their day. The Turkish giants were impressive in the first leg but could face a few problems in part due to their depleted squad.

HJK Helsinki are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins this week. Fenerbahce are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: HJK Helsinki 0-2 Fenerbahce

