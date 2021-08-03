Neftci PFK vs HJK Helsinki prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back with another round of qualifiers this week as Neftci PFK take on HJK Helsinki on Thursday. Both teams have struggled to cope with stronger opponents this summer and have a point to prove this week.

Neftci PFK have impressed in Azerbaijan's domestic league for several years but are yet to make their mark in Europe. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Olympiakos last week and will want to make amends in this match.

HJK Helsinki, on the other hand, have dominated the Veikkausliiga this year and can be a formidable force. The Finnish outfit gave Malmo a run for their money in the previous round and will be confident going into this game.

Neftci PFK vs HJK Helsinki Head-to-Head

Neftci PFK have never played an official fixture against HJK Helsinki and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. HJK can be impressive on their day and have to put their best foot forward this week.

The team from Azerbaijan does not have much experience against strong opponents and will need to be at its best this week. Both teams failed to make it to the UEFA Champions League and cannot afford to lose this game.

Neftci PFK form guide: L-L-W-W-W

HJK Helsinki form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Neftci PFK vs HJK Helsinki Team News

Neftci PFK need to win this game

Neftci PFK

Namiq Alasgarov is still recovering from a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Mert Celik has served his suspension, however, and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Namiq Alasgarov

Suspended: None

HJK need to win this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

HJK Helsinki

Santeri Vaananen and Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. HJK Helsinki will need to field their strongest lineup against Neftci PFK this week.

Injured: Santeri Vaananen, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Neftci PFK vs HJK Helsinki Predicted XI

Neftci PFK Predicted XI (4-5-1): Agil Mammadov; Mert Celik, Vojislav Stankovic, Mamadou Mbodj, Romain Basque; Harramiz, Mamadou Kane, Emin Mahmudov, Sabir Bougrine, Yusuf Lawal; Cesar Colli

HJK Helsinki Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tannander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Atomu Tanaka; David Browne, Filip Valencic, Roope Riski

Neftci PFK vs HJK Helsinki Prediction

HJK Helsinki admirably stood their ground against a seasoned Malmo FF side last week and will want to take it up a notch this week. The Finnish outfit can be prolific on its day and has a point to prove on Thursday.

Neftci PFK can pack a punch on their day but will need to solve a few issues ahead of this game. HJK Helsinki are the better team at the moment and should be able to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Neftci PFK 0-2 HJK Helsinki

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi