Honduras vs Grenada prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Honduras take on Grenada in CONCACAF Gold Cup action at BBVA Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. The Group D fixture will wrap up proceedings for the first matchday of the group stage.

Honduras are coming off a third-place finish in the CONCACAF Nations League and played out a goalless draw with Mexico in a friendly fixture last month. Grenada played four games in 2021, winning one and losing three.

All four were World Cup qualifiers and they failed to advance into the final round. They'll be hoping for some redemption in this competition.

Honduras vs Grenada Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other just twice across all competitions. Both meetings have been Gold Cup encounters, with the first one coming in the 2009 edition and the second one, just two years later in 2011.

Honduras have the upper hand at the moment and have a 100% record against The Spice Boys. Both games have been high-scoring encounters but Grenada have scored just once.

Honduras have scored 11 goals and thrashed Grenada 7-1 in their group stage encounter at Riccardo Silva Stadium in 2011.

Honduras form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Grenada form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Honduras vs Grenada Team News

Honduras

There are no known injury concerns for Los Catrachos at the moment. Luis López got injured in the last game against Mexico but has resumed training since and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Grenada

This will be Grenada's first Gold Cup game in over a decade. Preparations have gone well for the team and all 23 members of the squad have trained regularly leading up to this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras vs Grenada Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Kevin Alvarez, Marcelo Pereira, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodriguez; Boniek Garcia, Deybi Flores, Bryan Acosta, Juan Delgado; Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis

Grenada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jason Belfon; Aaron Pierre, Arthur Paterson, Tyrone Sterling, Kwasi Paul; Alexander McQueen, Oliver Norburn, Kwazim Theodore; Benjamin Ettienne, Kairo Mitchell, Regan Charles-Cook

Honduras vs Grenada Prediction

Honduras last won the competition in 1981 and are the favorites to progress through to the next round from Group D. Grenada are making their first appearance in the competition in 10 years and the nerves could get to their players.

Honduras have been the dominant side in the fixture and we expect them to produce a solid showing in this match.

Prediction: Honduras 3-0 Grenada

