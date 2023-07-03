How Arsenal could line up in the 2023-24 season 

Arsenal enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season under the leadership of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners finished second in the league last term, just five points behind champions Manchester City.

Arteta is currently working on bringing reinforcements to his squad to challenge again for the Premier League title next season. The north London club have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea this window.

Based on the players Arsenal have signed with and are likely to sign, here's how they could line up during the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper - Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has established himself as a regular starter in Arsenal's starting XI since joining from Sheffield United during the summer window of 2021. He has played 72 Premier League games for the Gunners thus far, keeping 26 clean sheets. Ramsdale is expected to keep Gloves for the north London club next season.

Right-back - Ben White

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £50 million to sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. However, he proved everyone wrong and is currently among the best defenders in the Premier League. The England international is likely to be the Gunners' first-choice right-back next season.

Centre-back - William Saliba

William Saliba was among the Premier League's best defenders last season. The Frenchman played 33 games across competitions during the 2022-23 season, helping keep 13 clean sheets.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saliba is close to signing a new long-term contract with the Gunners. He will have the massive responsibility of marshalling the Gunners' backline next season.

Centre-back - Julian Timber

As per reports, Arsenal are in talks with Ajax to sign defender Jurrien Timber this transfer window. The Netherlands international is among the most promising defenders in Europe.

He helped the Amsterdam outfit win two league titles and was also crowned as 'Eredivisie Player of the Year' in the 2021-22 season. His arrival will be a massive boost for the Gunners as they look to challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League title next season.

Left-back- Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season with the Gunners after joining from Manchester City last summer. He played 27 Premier League games last term, scoring one goal and assisting two more. Zinchenko will compete with Kieran Tierney for the left-back position next season.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice

The Gunners are reportedly close to signing Declan Rice from West Ham United as per Fabrizio Romano. The England international is currently among the most talented midfielders of his generation and his arrival will be a massive boost for the Gunners.

Central midfielder - Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 season with the Gunners. He played 37 Premier League games last term, scoring 15 goals and assisting seven more.

Odegaard won the 'Arsenal Player of the Season' award for his exploits in the 2022-23 season. The Norway captain will look to continue his excellent form next term.

Central-attacking midfielder - Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal from Chelsea earlier this transfer window. The Germany international played 35 Premier League games last season, registering seven goals and one assist. His creativity will be key for Mikel Arteta's side next season.

Left wing - Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli impressed one and all with his performances last season. The Brazil international played 36 league games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 15 goals and registering five assists.

Martinelli was nominated for the 'PFA Premier League Young Player of the Season' award. Mikel Arteta will hope the youngster continues his progress next season.

Right wing - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is currently among the most talented wingers in the Premier League. The 21-year-old attacker played 38 league games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 14 goals and assisted 11 more. He also won the 'PFA Premier League Player of the Month award in March 2023.

Centre-forward - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus had an excellent start to life at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazil international played 26 league games last term, registering 11 goals and six assists. He is expected to lead the Gunners' forward line during the upcoming season.

