How can Manchester United and Erik ten Hag turn their miserable season around

Once again, Manchester United appear to be stuck in the vicious cycle of a promising season being followed by inconsistency. Under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, every season in which the team showed signs of progress would be followed by a disastrous campaign.

The same thing seems to be happening with Erik ten Hag in charge. After a promising debut season where they finished third, United's struggles have come to the fore in their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

However, last season began on a similar note, and yet, Ten Hag turned it into a successful season for the club. While expectations are high this season, there is no reason why the club and the manager can't turn the poor start on its head.

So, without any further ado, let's look at some ways in which Manchester United can get their season on track:

Become a more possession-oriented team

Ajax's Dusan Tadic (left) celebrates the team's KNVB Cup win as Ten Hag (right) looks on.

While Erik ten Hag's Ajax side was one of the most enterprising teams with the ball, the same can't be said about Manchester United at the moment. While it can be attributed to tactics employed during Mourinho, Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick's tenures, Ten Hag is also at fault here.

Last season's defeats to Brighton and Brentford prompted Ten Hag to deploy the team in a manner that suited their strengths. And since the team was more comfortable playing on the counter-attack, United never really played on the front foot against good ball-playing oppositions.

While last season was a different story, this season should be the one in which United make the transition from a reactive team to a proactive one. Change in personnel is key here, and in Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, and Raphael Varane, United certainly have the players to implement this style.

Besides, Manchester United's midfield is not young enough to press the opposition into submission. The defeats against Brighton and Bayern Munich this season showed United's inability to press good ball-playing opponents.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are two of United's most trusted ball-playing midfielders. Hence, if they are starting on a regular basis, United can't afford to be poor in possession. And given their age, Eriksen and Casemiro can't be expected to put in defensive shifts either.

Except for the recently recruited Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, United lack energetic ball-winners who can also use the ball well. Hence, they simply have no option but to improve their possession game.

Play Mason Mount on the right wing

Mason Mount could make the right wing position his own at Manchester United.

While United are facing a shortage of options at right-wing owing to Antony and Sancho's absence for different reasons, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils.

While Rashford has made the left-wing position his own and Rasmus Højlund is starting games as a striker, the right-wing position is up for grabs. Mason Mount, who is back in training after suffering a knock, is the ideal candidate to fill that right-wing spot.

Mount's most productive season at Chelsea came when he played as a right-winger during the 2021-22 season. He scored 13 goals and provided 16 assists in a season that saw him become Chelsea's player of the season for the second year running.

Erik ten Hag decided to sign Mason Mount because he values his ability to play in a variety of positions. While he is naturally a right-footed player, his versatility could come in handy for Manchester United.

Mount is more experienced than both Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, and if he comes close to replicating his 2021-22 season form, he could be a big asset for the team.

Give Erik ten Hag time

Manchester United hierarchy must give time to Erik ten Hag.

Although Ten Hag's team has not looked convincing in the first seven games of the 2023-24 season, there are extenuating circumstances to blame besides the manager's tactics.

The club faced enough turmoil since Sir Alex's departure that the promise shown during the initial days of Mourinho, Solskjaer, and Ten Hag looked like big steps. However, it was never meant to last.

A few months of good results or even a promising season can't make up for years of mismanagement and incompetence. And unless The Glazers put competent people in key positions of the club's hierarchy, Manchester United won't be able to reclaim their lost spot at the top of English football.

For once, Manchester United have appointed someone who seems capable of transforming the club into a modern footballing institution. The Dutchman has been ruthless in removing deadwood and stamping his authority over the squad. The club can't just go back and undo the progress made under him.

United's squad has started to look like Erik ten Hag's squad. If the club hierarchy fires him, it won't be long before United's season unravels. Chelsea suffered the same fate by firing Thomas Tuchel after building a squad under his tutelage. Manchester United must avoid going back to square one.