How Chelsea can line up against Manchester City | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City are set to play host to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea today at the Etihad Stadium for their latest English Premier League fixture.

With both teams set to face each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League a few weeks later, this match could very well act as a rehearsal before the main event.

Chelsea have proved to be an extremely effective unit under the management of Tuchel. The German was appointed as Chelsea manager in January this year and has been applauded for the upturn in Chelsea's form since his arrival.

Tuchel's Chelsea have already beaten Manchester City once, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last month. A solitary goal from Morocco international Hakim Ziyech proved to be enough that time.

Manchester City are one of the best teams in Europe right now, though, and Chelsea will have to be at their very best as they seek to ensure a top four spot in the league table.

Let's have a look at how Chelsea could line up against Manchester City tonight.

Chelsea's predicted XI vs Manchester City

Chelsea Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy during a Chelsea game

Thomas Tuchel confirmed early into his tenure as Chelsea manager that Edouard Mendy would continue to be the first-choice shot-stopper, ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Senegal international has been a consistent performer since his arrival last summer from Rennes. While there have been a few mistakes, Mendy has looked more assured than Kepa, with his shot-stopping ability often helping Chelsea out.

Seven years ago Edouard Mendy was unemployed, lining up at a local job center and ready to quit football.



Now he's in a Champions League final, with the most clean sheets in the competition.



Never. Give. Up.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could look to sign AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer, but Mendy's recent performances could see Chelsea focus on other areas of the squad. He should keep his place in the side.

Chelsea Defenders

Thiago Silva in action for Chelsea

Tuchel has played a three at the back system since his arrival, and that looks set to continue.

Andreas Christensen has done well in recent months. The Denmark international is good on the ball, and he should be the right-sided centre-back in Chelsea's backline.

Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva has justified his acquisition. The 36-year old was signed by Chelsea last summer on a free transfer, and he has proved to be a smart acquisition. Excellent defensively and a good leader, Silva looks set to extend his Chelsea contract for another season.

Chelsea are working to complete the agreement soon and keep Thiago Silva also for the next season, confirmed. The board, Thomas Tuchel and everyone in the club is so happy with Thiago on and off the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger was barely utilised by Frank Lampard, but has been a constant under Tuchel. The Germany international will be the left-sided centre-back in the three-man backline.

