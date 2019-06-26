How Chelsea could line up next season under Frank Lampard

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is expected to be confirmed as the Blues' new boss later this week

With the news yesterday that Derby County have officially given Chelsea permission to speak to their manager Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial job at Stamford Bridge, it seems only a formality now until the former Blues legend is officially confirmed as Chelsea’s new boss, following last week’s announcement of Maurizio Sarri moving to Juventus.

Lampard – who played for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014, making 648 appearances and scoring 211 goals – would be a risky appointment of sorts given he’s only 41 years old and has just one season of management under his belt at Derby, but he did a good job at Pride Park, guiding the Rams to the Championship play-off finals where they eventually lost to Aston Villa.

More to the point – along with assistant boss and fellow former Chelsea player Jody Morris – Lampard gained a reputation for developing young players, as Chelsea loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, along with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson were all given valuable playing time and experience in 2018/19 at Derby.

And that faith in youth could prove invaluable at Chelsea, who are currently under a transfer ban and won’t be able to sign any new players for the next two transfer windows, and who have just sold their best player in Eden Hazard.

So how could the Blues line up next season under new boss Lampard? Their side could look something like this.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa proved to be an excellent signing for Chelsea last season

Maurizio Sarri’s reign as Chelsea boss might not have gone to plan, but one thing that did work out for the Italian was his signing of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought in from Athletic Bilbao for around £71m to replace the outgoing Thibault Courtois.

Despite Chelsea’s struggles at times, Kepa was able to keep 14 clean sheets in the Premier League – third only behind the outstanding Alisson and Ederson – and impressively, he didn’t make a single individual error that led to a goal all season. Kepa also played a huge role in Chelsea’s Europa League win, saving two penalties in the semi-final shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lampard may have to curb Kepa’s attitude at times – he infamously clashed with Sarri during the Carabao Cup final when the Italian attempted to substitute him for Willy Caballero – but essentially he should have a top class goalkeeper for the next decade at his disposal.

Right-Back: Cesar Azpilicueta

Veteran Cesar Azpilicueta brings plenty of experience to Chelsea's defence

There have been plenty of calls for the new Chelsea boss to dispose of some of the Blues’ ageing veterans and push youth players to the forefront, but despite the presence of red-hot prospect Reece James, who should be returning from a successful loan at Wigan, Lampard should probably stick with current team captain Cesar Azpilicueta as his right-back, at the start of the season at least.

The Spaniard is likely reaching the tail end of his career at 29 years old, but his performances last year suggested there’s life in him yet, and having played at Stamford Bridge since 2012 – spending time playing alongside Lampard himself in fact – he’s got the kind of valuable experience that will be needed if Chelsea want to push for the Champions League places again next season.

James’ time will come – there’s no reason why Lampard shouldn’t use the youngster in the various cup competitions Chelsea will be involved in and Azpilicueta perhaps doesn’t need to play in all 38 Premier League fixtures as he did last season – but for now it’s probably best for Lampard to stick with experience in this position at least.

Centre-Back: David Luiz

Veteran David Luiz recently inked a new deal at Chelsea

Like Azpilicueta, Brazilian veteran David Luiz probably doesn’t have many years left in him at the top of the game – he’s 32 years old now and has always relied a little too much on his physical attributes to get him out of trouble – but having signed a new two-year deal at Stamford Bridge in May, Lampard should probably keep him at the heart of his defence for now at least.

Luiz had a good season in 2018/19, scoring highly in most of the defensive statistics – he completed 41 successful tackles, 144 clearances, 35 interceptions and had a pass success rate of 88% across his 36 Premier League appearances – and generally, he was superior to fellow veteran defender Antonio Rudiger.

There might still be questions over his concentration and temperament – is he really the right man to help a younger defender learn alongside him? – but for now he’s probably the best and most proven central defender Chelsea have, and so Lampard would be smart to stick with him.

Centre-Back: Andreas Christensen

Denmark's Andreas Christensen might be the best man to partner David Luiz in defence

After his successful season on loan under Lampard at Derby County, there will be plenty of calls for Fikayo Tomori to be installed as one of Chelsea’s first-choice centre-backs in 2019/20, but in all honesty it might be a little too early for the England U21 international – as his performances in the recent U21 European Championship showed. Like Reece James, Tomori’s time will come though, and Lampard should certainly deploy him in the cup competitions and some league fixtures next season.

So who should partner David Luiz at centre-back? Last season Maurizio Sarri preferred the veteran pairing of Luiz and Antonio Rudiger, but for me, Danish international Andreas Christensen would be a far better bet. Christensen had a fantastic two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach from 2015 to 2017, and then had an excellent season under Antonio Conte in 2016/17 too, winning Chelsea’s Young Player of the Year award.

Quite why Sarri restricted him to just 8 Premier League appearances last season is a mystery; his statistics are practically all superior to Rudiger’s and most impressively he averaged a pass success rate of 92.8% when he did appear in 2018/19. Pairing him with Luiz – and giving Tomori valuable experience when he can – would be the smartest idea for Lampard going forward.

