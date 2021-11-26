How Chelsea could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United travel for a Premier League clash against Chelsea at the worst possible time of the season for them. Their opponents Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League and have just hammered Italian giants Juventus 4-0 to gain top spot in their UEFA Champions League group.

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and put his assistant Michael Carrick in charge of the side on an interim basis after a poor run of form.

The former Manchester United midfielder secured the club's place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Villarreal in his first match. Although United have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over on an interim basis, there are still formalities to sort out before he can be on the touchline.

Chelsea have injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United

Meanwhile, injuries to N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell have further depleted Chelsea's squad, but their impressive depth will likely cover for the absentees. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returning to full fitness will also be a boost for Chelsea against Manchester United.

Here is our predicted starting XI for Chelsea in their crunch Premier League tie against Manchester United:

GK: Edouard Mendy

Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy is sure to continue in goal for Chelsea against Manchester United. The goalkeeper has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season and has been one of the best in the world between the sticks this year.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea OFFICIAL: Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the @Globe_Soccer Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award. OFFICIAL: Edouard Mendy has been nominated for the @Globe_Soccer Best Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

The 29-year-old will be determined to keep a clean sheet when he comes up against Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United forward scored against Villarreal and Mendy will be wary of the threat he carries.

RCB: Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea's revelation of the season so far, Trevoh Chalobah is poised to start for a third consecutive game for Chelsea against Manchester United. The 22-year-old is expected to start ahead of Andreas Christensen due to the momentum he has built in recent matches.

The youngster has been impressive for Chelsea when he has played, grabbing the opportunity given to him by Thomas Tuchel with both hands. He will look to prove a point against Manchester United.

CB: Thiago Silva

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Brazil captain Thiago Silva continues to age like a fine wine as he has shown in recent weeks for Chelsea. The veteran came through two high-intensity games unscathed. As such, Thomas Tuchel will look to count on him again in the Premier League against Manchester United this weekend.

Silva's performances in a Chelsea shirt will have Manchester United worried about where their goals will come from.

LCB: Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

German defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to continue on the left side of the back three for Chelsea against Manchester United. The experienced central defender has been a regular for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, never missing a match when fit.

With Chelsea's dire Premier League record against Manchester United in recent seasons, Rudiger will play a key role in helping the Blues defeat them.

