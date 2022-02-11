How Chelsea could line up against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea are in the FIFA Club World Cup final after a gap of 10 years. Cesar Azpilicueta is the only member of the 2012 squad that lost to Corinthians in their last final.

They face Palmeiras, who have also previously appeared in the FIFA Club World Cup final. After a brilliant Champions League campaign last season, the Blues have a chance to get their hands on another trophy on Saturday.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will watch the FIFA Club World Cup clash from the stands

It is reported that although Thomas Tuchel will not be present on the touchline, Chelsea will make arrangements to accommodate the German at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Assistant coach Zsolt Low will continue to manage the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup final. Although the Blues are certainly the favorites to win, they will not be taking their opposition lightly. They will be looking to avoid a repeat of their last final and win their maiden FIFA Club World Cup.

Let's now take a look at Chelsea’s most probable lineup for the final. A 3-4-3 formation has been chosen for their FIFA Club World Cup clash against Palmeiras.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Although Kepa Arrizabalaga had briefly taken over Edouard Mendy’s duties for the past month, the latter is likely to rejoin the starting eleven for the final. Mendy represented Senegal in the AFCON and was a key feature in their victorious campaign.

Take nothing away from Kepa, however. The Spaniard may have been criticized in the past, but he has put in solid performances in the past month. His contributions in the FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle were immense, with the Spaniard saving an extra-time penalty and ensuring his side entered the fifth round.

With phenomenal performances in both the Premier League and Champions League, Mendy has established himself as the Blues’ first-choice custodian. He was named the AFCON's goalkeeper of the tournament and was FIFA's Best Goalkeeper in 2021. The Senegalese will be looking to add to his clean sheet tally in tomorrow's FIFA Club World Cup clash.

Center Back: Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has faced Palmeiras during his time in Brazil's domestic league

Thiago Silva may be 37 but his performances are no indicator of his age. Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer in 2020 and has quickly established himself as a mainstay. The Brazilian's vast experience will be crucial if Chelsea are to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

With many Brazilian supporters in attendance, Silva will have a lot of fans on both sides. He recently expressed in an interview that Chelsea "came to win" and admitted it won't be easy. Silva has played against Palmeiras in the past and is aware of the threat they carry.

He will most likely feature in the FIFA Club World Cup tomorrow alongside two other centre-backs, like in the semi-final. Silva has already won numerous accolades, and the FIFA Club World Cup will be a nice little addition to his collection.

Center-back: Andreas Christensen

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Andreas Christensen signed for Chelsea 10 years ago and has had his ups and downs with the Blues. The Dane’s contract expires at the end of this season and he has already caught the attention of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Christensen will surely be wanting to get his hands on the FIFA Club World Cup regardless of where he chooses to be next season.

Notably, Christensen was also absent for quite a while as he tested positive for Covid 19. He was part of the starting eleven against Al-Hilal and it would seem that he will start in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Center-back: Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Rudiger has been one of the best center backs in the league this season. The German has been a brick wall at times, winning aerial duels and putting in robust challenges.

The 28-year-old is approaching the end of his Chelsea contract and is on the radar of many teams across Europe. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are thought to be keeping tabs on him.

The news off the pitch hasn’t affected Rudiger, who continues to put in commendable performances for Chelsea. He will be eager to display his defensive prowess in the final.

