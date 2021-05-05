How Chelsea could line up against Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea will fancy their chances against Real Madrid after securing a valuable away goal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie last week.

It's a familiar hunting ground for Real Madrid, who have been the most dominant side in Europe's elite competition over the past decade. But Chelsea have proved to be a tough nut to crack ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as the manager in late January.

The Blues took an early lead through Christian Pulisic when the two sides locked horns last week. Real Madrid were able to pull one back thanks to a brilliant strike from Karim Benzema. But Zinedine Zidane's men face the tough test of beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Tuchel's men have hardly stumbled.

Real Madrid have quite a few injury concerns but have been boosted by the return of Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde and Ferland Mendy. Chelsea have a couple of injury issues of their own but Thomas Tuchel will undoubtedly name his strongest XI in what is arguably their biggest match of the season so far.

Let's take a look at how Chelsea could line up against Real Madrid tonight.

Chelsea's predicted XI vs Real Madrid

Chelsea Goalkeeper

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Edouard Mendy has been a reliable presence in goal for Chelsea. The 29-year-old has proved to be an upgrade on the erratic Kepa Arrizabalaga. Mendy has kept seven cleansheets in 10 Champions League appearances this season and has been a commanding presence in his area.

He was in great form against Fulham this past Saturday, tipping a great Callum Robinson shot over the bar before denying Ademola Lookman later on. His most impressive save of the match came against an Ola Aina shot that took a big deflection on its way to goal.

Mendy has looked much more settled under Thomas Tuchel than he did under Frank Lampard and should keep his place in the side for the second leg.

23 clean sheets for Edouard Mendy!!! What a signing he has been for Chelsea 💙 pic.twitter.com/uifC7NKH4E — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 1, 2021

Chelsea defenders

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Antonio Rudiger suffered a facial injury in the first leg against Real Madrid. However, he will feature tonight and will wear a protective mask as he takes up the role of left centre-back in Thomas Tuchel's three-man defense.

The reliable and experienced Thiago Silva will once again be at the heart of the Chelsea defense. Thiago Silva has been a stalwart at the back and has been crucial to Chelsea shutting out their opposition in four of their last five matches.

Thiago Silva is the oldest outfield player to start in a Champions League semi-final in a decade.



Still going strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/krQFCAxQfW — Goal (@goal) April 28, 2021

Andreas Christensen is expected to keep his place on the right side of Thiago Silva as the trio gradually grow in reputation as one of the most solid backlines in Europe.

1 / 2 NEXT