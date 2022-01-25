How Chelsea could line up if they sign all their transfer targets in January

Chelsea had a fairytale of a season until December but things have unraveled since then. They have only won four games out of the last 12 league matches. This has seen their title race derailed and has even put their Top 4 position under threat. But mid-season additions could revitalize their campaign.

Chelsea could use some refreshing additions in January

Chelsea had a terrific transfer window in the summer of 2020 as they acquired top class attackers and quality defenders. However, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez were the only additions in last summer's transfer window.

The former was signed to 'complete the jigsaw' while the Spaniard was brought in to add depth to the midfield line. The jury remains out on both as they are more or less yet to justify their transfers.

Until then, the Blues could think about making some additions in January, especially since Ben Chilwell is out until the end of the campaign. He underwent knee surgery after picking up an ACL injury in their 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract in the summer. Thus, it might not be the worst decision to make some winter transfer signings.

On that note, let's take a look at how Chelsea could line-up if they signed all their transfer targets in January

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy in action against West Ham United

Edouard Mendy has been the top dog at Stamford Bridge over the last two seasons. His athleticism and shot-stopping abilities have saved the Blues on more than one occasion this season.

Moreover, he is only 29 and is likely to form part of the squad for a long time to come, given the professional life of goalkeepers. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also a fine deputy and Mendy is sure to replace him once he is back from AFCON duty.

Left centre-back- Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger in action against Leeds United

Antonio Rudiger has arguably been Chelsea's best defender for nearly a year now. Frank Lampard may have frozen him out of the team but he has been at the center of everything good under Thomas Tuchel. He is reliable, strong and an adventurous centre-back.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs Leicester

vs Spurs

vs Leicester

vs Spurs



Thiago Silva’s last four goals:



vs West Ham

vs Spurs

vs West Ham

vs Spurs



Chelsea CB’s 🤝 scoring vs Tottenham Antonio Rüdiger’s last four goals:vs Leicestervs Spursvs Leicestervs SpursThiago Silva’s last four goals:vs West Hamvs Spursvs West Hamvs SpursChelsea CB’s 🤝 scoring vs Tottenham Antonio Rüdiger’s last four goals: ⚽️ vs Leicester⚽️ vs Spurs⚽️ vs Leicester ⚽️ vs SpursThiago Silva’s last four goals: ⚽️ vs West Ham⚽️ vs Spurs⚽️ vs West Ham⚽️ vs SpursChelsea CB’s 🤝 scoring vs Tottenham https://t.co/KCrkyhPujt

Rudiger has less than six months left on his contract but could play a vital role until the end of the campaign after which his future might be decided.

Centre-back- Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Thiago Silva is the experienced leader at the back that Tuchel relies on time and again. His calm nature on the ball, coupled with incredibly quality in set-pieces, makes him an invaluable part of the current setup.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% aerial duels won

96% pass accuracy

77 touches

6/9 duels won

4 ball recoveries

4 attempted long balls

3 successful long balls

3 shots

1 goal



A phenom at both ends. Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs Tottenham:100% aerial duels won96% pass accuracy77 touches6/9 duels won4 ball recoveries4 attempted long balls3 successful long balls3 shots1 goalA phenom at both ends. Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs Tottenham:100% aerial duels won96% pass accuracy77 touches6/9 duels won4 ball recoveries4 attempted long balls3 successful long balls3 shots1 goalA phenom at both ends. 🙌 https://t.co/waCUC3tqHe

Silva recently signed a new one-year deal that will see him stay at the club until the end of next season. Until then, he is sure to benefit the Blues at the back through his commendable leadership qualities.

Right centre-back- Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde training with the France National team

Jules Kounde has been one of the rising stars in Europe. He joined Sevilla in 2019 from Bordeaux and played a crucial role in winning the Europa League in his debut season.

Since then, he has quickly become one of the best centre-backs in the game. There were links of him joining the West London club in the summer but that move never panned out.

Instead, he has focused his abilities on delivering the La Liga title with the Spanish club. So it is no surprise that Sevilla have conceded the least goals in the league this season (16) and are only four points within the top of the table.

Kounde is strong in the air and can pass the ball out from the back. He has also established himself in the French national team and featured in their 2021 UEFA Nations League triumph.

Still only 23, he has a long future and Chelsea might be keen to sign him soon, since three of their centre-backs are out of contract in the summer.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh