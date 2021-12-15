How Chelsea could line-up against Everton in the Premier League 

Chelsea play an important Premier League match against struggling Everton on Thursday following an unconvincing run of results in recent weeks. Having started the Premier League season dominantly, they have fallen behind their rivals in recent weeks following injuries to a number of key players.

Manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to play down the possibility of his side getting involved in a three-horse race for the Premier League title. However, the results have shown otherwise.

Chelsea are one of the strongest sides in the Premier League

Despite recent unconvincing displays, Chelsea lie in third place behind only Manchester City and Liverpool. They have only lost twice in the Premier League all season.

Tuchel will be hoping his side can put their recent struggles behind them as he welcomes his injured players back one after the other.

Ahead of the midweek Premier League clash against Everton, here is how Chelsea can line up.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

After an unconvincing display in Chelsea's defeat at West Ham, Edouard Mendy looks to have returned to form after being rested for the Zenit game. The Senegalese Player of the Year made a particularly impressive stop to prevent Raphinha from finding the top corner with a free-kick against Leeds.

Chelsea went on to win the game 3-2.

Barring any injuries, Mendy will continue in goal against Everton as Chelsea look to build up a head of steam in the Premier League once more.

Right Center-Back- Cesar Azpilicueta

Impressive youngster Trevoh Chalobah is still some way from full fitness. Hence, Tuchel will once more turn to his captain Cesar Azpilicueta to start in the back three. Azpilicueta has looked rusty when he has played recently due to his lack of minutes in the past months.

According to reports, the club are said to be stalling on renewing his contract. However, the Spaniard is expected to retain his place in defense for Chelsea against Everton.

Center-Back- Thiago Silva

Even at 37, Brazil defender Thiago Silva is one of the first names on the team sheet at Chelsea. The veteran is expected to start the Premier League game against Everton after impressing at the weekend against Leeds United.

Silva exudes a calming effect on the Chelsea backline and will be trusted to keep Richardson and co at bay when Everton come along. His performances in blue have reportedly earned him another one-year extension. This would keep him at the club till he's 38, an incredible feat in the Premier League.

Left Center-Back- Antonio Rudiger

Man-of-the-match against Leeds United, Antonio Rudiger is surely expected to start for Chelsea against Everton. The German defender, 28, has proven to be an indispensable member of the Blues' backline since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as manager in January.

Despite his contract situation, Rudiger has provided an unwavering commitment to Chelsea that puts him ahead of the club's other defenders. The Blues will be hoping he signs a new contract and stays at the club.

