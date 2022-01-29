How Liverpool could line up if they sign all their transfer targets in January

Liverpool are back on track after a torrid 2020-21 season. Injury woes in defence for the Merseyside club resulted in a trophyless campaign. However, with a bolstered central defence, they are all set to challenge on all fronts again.

The Reds had a perfect record in the Champions League group stage. Jurgen Klopp's side have also reached the EFL Cup final. Although Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp's men have an outside chance.

If the Premier League giants win their game in hand, they will be just six points adrift of the league summit. With a trip to the Etihad Stadium pending, they will fancy their chances to cause trouble for the Cityzens, who are leading the league currently.

Unlike Chelsea and City, the Merseyside Reds squad depth leaves a lot to be desired. They have been linked with a few midfielders and forwards recently. On that note, here's look at how the English club could line up if they sign all their transfer targets in January:

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been a revelation in the Premier League

Alisson is in no danger of losing his place between the sticks at Anfield anytime soon. The Brazilian shot-stopper is one of the best in his position, and has a long-term contract that keeps him at the club till 2027.

The former AS Roma goalkeeper has been a revelation for Liverpool. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has made an enormous impact at the six-time Champions League winners. This season, he has kept ten clean sheets, the second-most in the league.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent-Alexander Arnold has been a phenomenal performer since his debut.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the Reds' creator-in-chief. The local lad is the best homegrown player produced at the club since Steven Gerrard. Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers and crossers in the Premier League, and his assist record is phenomenal.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ 11 assists

◉ 2 goals



Four of those assists have come against Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 14 games for Liverpool:◉ 11 assists◉ 2 goalsFour of those assists have come against Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 14 games for Liverpool: ◉ 11 assists◉ 2 goals Four of those assists have come against Arsenal. 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️ https://t.co/8zcbriGROJ

The right-back has already racked up 11 assists in the league this season. The 23-year-old is on course to break his previous record of most assists (13) by a defender in a single season. Given his quality, he could top the assist charts for a long time.

Centre-back - Joel Matip

Joel Matip has had a decent stint at Anfield.

The right centre-back position at Anfield is heavily contested. Joel Matip has occupied the role for most of the season. However, new signing Ibrahima Konate has looked promising whenever he has been given a chance.

Joe Gomez, who partnered Van Dijk during Liverpool's league-winning campaign (2019-20), is another who deserves an opportunity to stake his claim. At the moment, Matip is the first-choice partner for Van Dijk, and starts almost every key game when he is fit.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool splashed the cash four years ago to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

The Dutchman has completely transformed the Merseyside club’s defensive fortunes. The former UEFA Best Player award winner is undoubtedly the best centre-back in the world right now.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Virgil van Dijk has extended his Liverpool contract until 2025 OFFICIAL: Virgil van Dijk has extended his Liverpool contract until 2025 🔴 https://t.co/X5mJqmOUlB

Just like Alisson and most of the Reds’ first-choice defenders, Van Dijk has been tied down to a long-term contract at Anfield. Last season, there was enough evidence to drive home the 30-year-old’s importance to Jurgen Klopp’s system. Liverpool are significantly weaker without Van Dijk.

Left-back - Andrew Robertson

West Ham United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Andrew Robertson was signed to provide competition to Alberto Moreno. Not many Liverpool fans would have thought that the left-back would go on to become an essential cog in Liverpool’s defence. Robertson is now among the best left-backs in the game.

The Scotland captain is almost as good as Alexander-Arnold in terms of providing assists and creating chances. The pair are in the top three for most all-time assists by defenders in the league. The 27-year-old is equally adept in defending, and complements Van Dijk well on the left.

Central Defensive Midfielder - Fabinho

Southampton vs Liverpool - Premier League

Fabinho’s value to the Liverpool midfield can never be understated. The Brazilian dynamo is the only out-and-out defensive midfielder at the club. The former Monaco man is one of the best players at his position, and has over four years left on his contract.

The 28-year-old has been on a goal-scoring spree in 2022. He scored four goals in January. That puts him alongside Steven Gerrard and Adam Lallana as the only midfielders to strike four times in a month in recent times for Liverpool. At the moment, Fabinho is irreplaceable in Liverpool’s line-up.

Central Midfielder - Jude Bellingham

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Jude Bellingham is the first of three Liverpool targets who could break into their current playing XI. The English youngster has accumulated ten appearances for the senior national team at the tender age of 18. Liverpool will have to shell out a considerable transfer fee to obtain his services.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal. Jurgen Klopp has made the player his No.1 target - and the Reds are believed to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign him. @CrossyDailyStar] NEW: Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal. Jurgen Klopp has made the player his No.1 target - and the Reds are believed to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign him. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal. Jurgen Klopp has made the player his No.1 target - and the Reds are believed to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign him. #awlive [@CrossyDailyStar] https://t.co/EOyrAMfA1u

Since Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit, no one has settled into the left central midfield position at Anfield.

Thiago Alcantara’s injury woes have been well documented. There is a severe drop in quality when the Spaniard is injured. Bellingham would be a splendid investment for the future, but it is unlikely Dortmund will part ways with him in January.

Central Midfielder - Jordan Henderson

Liverpool vs Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s longest-serving player from the current crop. The Englishman joined Liverpool in 2010, and has captained the side since 2015. His contributions often go under the radar due to Liverpool’s prolific wingers and flying full-backs.

The 31-year-old is also the oldest Reds player who regularly features in the Premier League. His leadership and industry are evident whenever he plays for club or country. His ability to track back allows Alexander-Arnold to bomb down the wing at will.

Right Winger - Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world right now. With his contract ending in 18 months, Liverpool are trying their best to come to an agreement with the Egyptian winger. The Premier League club will hope Salah can maintain his numbers for the next few seasons.

Salah is having one of the best seasons of his career. The right winger has scored 16 goals and recorded nine assists. Unlike his African compatriot Sadio Mane, Salah is more likely to get a new deal, as the Premier League giants would like to cash out on at least one of their current front three.

Centre-Forward - Paulo Dybala

Juventus vs Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus is looking increasingly uncertain. The Argentine forward has just months left on his current contract, and Liverpool are one of the teams keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old.

Liverpool News @LFCVine



Who’s says no? Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer to Liverpool.Who’s says no? Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer to Liverpool. Who’s says no?👀 https://t.co/spuwykTiSB

The Reds might have to offload Roberto Firmino to bring in Dybala. Signing the Argentine on a free transfer and selling Firmino at his market value would be a sensible piece of business by Jurgen Klopp. Dybala could start over Jota if the deal goes through.

Left Winger - Luis Diaz

Liverpool FC vs FC Porto: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Luis Diaz has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool. The Porto winger is keen on a move, and the Merseyside club have listed him as their priority. The deal could be completed in the next few days, with Diaz being seen as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately.Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFCLuís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. https://t.co/24JMhuRG9u

It is no secret that the contracts of Mane, Firmino and Salah are expiring next year. Liverpool would want to cash in on at least one of their three forwards. If Diaz is signed, the Senegalese could have his place in the team under threat.

Edited by Bhargav