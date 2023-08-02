How Manchester United could line up during the 2023-24 season

Manchester United have made significant progress under Erik ten Hag last season. The Red Devils finished third during the 2022-23 season, with 75 points from 38 games.

They will look to build on that progress next term and Erik ten Hag has already started preparations for it. The Dutchman has bolstered his squad by signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana this window. The Red Devils are expected to add more new faces to their roster before the deadline day.

Based on players Manchester United have signed, and are likely to sign this window, here's how they could line up during the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan as a replacement for David de Gea, who has left the club as a free agent earlier this transfer window. The Cameroon international is one of the most talented goalkeepers currently in the world and played a pivotal role in Inter's run to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot enjoyed a decent 2022-23 campaign at Old Trafford. He played 26 league games last term, scoring one goal and two assists. The Portugal international will compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a right-back spot next season.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez impressed everyone with his performances after joining Manchester United before the start of the last season. The Argentina international played 27 Premier League games during the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and helping keep eight clean sheets. He will look to continue his fine form during the upcoming season.

Center-back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is currently among the best center-backs in the Premier League. The France international played 24 Premier League games last term, averaging one tackle, 0.5 interceptions, and 3.7 clearances per 90 minutes. He is likely to partner with Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the Red Devils' defense during the 2023-24 season.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw was among Manchester United's best players during the 2022-23 season. He featured in 31 Premier League games last term, scoring one goal and assisting two more. The England international will be among the first names on the team sheet for Erik ten Hag next season.

Defensive Midfielder - Casemiro

Casemiro settled in quickly at Old Trafford after arriving from Real Madrid last summer. He played 28 games in the league last season, registering four goals and three assisting. Erik ten Hag will hope his star midfielder continues his good form during the 2023-24 campaign.

Center-midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental for Manchester United since joining from Sporting CP in 2019. He has played 124 Premier League games thus far, recording 44 goals and 33 assists. The Portugal international has recently been appointed as the Red Devils' new captain and will have a massive responsibility on his shoulders next season.

Center-midfielder - Mason Mount

Manchester United secured the services of Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this transfer window. The 24-year-old midfielder is among the most talented English footballers of his generation and his arrival is a massive boost for the Red Devils as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Left-winger - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford enjoyed the best season of his career last term. The England international scored 17 goals and assisted five more in 35 Premier League appearances during the 2022-23 season. He will be a key player for Manchester United during the upcoming season.

Right-winger - Antony

Antony struggled to settle at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax last season. The Brazil international managed to score just four goals in 25 Premier League appearances last term. He will look to turn things around during the 2023-24 season.

Striker - Rasmus Højlund

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rasmus Hojlund is close to joining the Red Devils from Atalanta. The Denmark international is currently one of the most promising strikers in Europe and scored nine in 32 Serie A appearances last term. He is expected to lead the line for the Red Devils during the upcoming campaign.