How PSG could line up after the transfer window (2021/22)

For Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), last season was quite bitter; one they'd love to forget in a hurry. While they lost their number one position as the dominating team in French football, the Parisians picked up their first ever back-to-back Champions League semi-finals.

Domestically, Paris Saint-Germain floundered badly, and even their European appearance saw them lose both home and away to Manchester City. Clearly, Mauricio Pochettino has made some serious improvements to the first team squad. After all, he's expected to dominate the domestic league and seriously contend for European glory again.

The French giants have brought in 5 players, especially in defensive positions as Pochettino seeks to seal up the leaks that cost them the French title. With just Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean raking in 40 goals last season, putting the ball into the net obviously isn't an issue for the club. However, PSG conceded 28 goals last season, noticeably worse than Lille, who conceded only 23.

Sergio Ramos decided against renewing his Real Madrid contract and chose to move to France, perhaps intent on hanging up his boots in a few years. Gianluigi Donnarumma - the star of Italy's EURO conquest - also joined PSG on a free transfer, and so did former Liverpool star Gigi Wijnaldum.

This has clearly been a brilliant transfer season for the Parisians, who have picked up two highly experienced players, as well as 22-year-old Donnarumma who is unarguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Danilo Pereira - who was on a year-long loan at Le Parc des Princes - has opted to remain in Paris, with PSG opting to make his presence permanent through the option-to-buy clause in the loan deal.

The French giants did splash some cash, though, bringing in wing-back Achraf Hakimi for an initial €60 million from Inter Milan. There have also been rumors about Paul Pogba's exit from Old Trafford, as well as PSG's intent to bring the world-class midfielder to his home country. However, the player's future remains uncertain and it is unlikely that he will leave Manchester United this season.

Another player who might play at le Parc des Princes this season is Theo Hernandez. A number of clubs have shown interest in the full-back, but PSG seem very intent on offering him a lucrative contract to come on board. The 23-year-old currently earns around €2 million net per season at AC Milan, and a much better offer from the Parisians might tempt him to make the move.

Lionel Messi's 18-year run with Barcelona has finally come to an end, as the club were unable to fulfill a contract that had been agreed with the player. Rumor mills are on high-alert, with pictures of the Argentine wizard already getting photoshopped with jerseys from potential clubs. One such club - known for picking up prime players on free transfers - is Paris Saint-Germain, and news sources say that the French giants are monitoring the Messi situation closely. If everything goes according to plan for PSG, Messi might be wearing the Parisians' iconic blue and red jersey this month.

So how will these players fit into Mauricio Pochettino's plans to forcefully take back the domestic crown from Lille and gun for continental success? Let's find out how PSG's first team is likely to line up once the transfer window closes:

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

The towering goalkeeper has taken the world by storm following his amazing performances for Italy in the EUROs. Guiding them through to the final with his shot-stopping skills, Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka's penalty to ensure his side picked up the coveted trophy.

His transfer to PSG comes as a total coup because of how critical he has been to AC Milan's success in recent years. In fact, the star has been the number one man between the sticks for the Rossoneri since he was just 16. However, Milan were unwilling to pay his high wages, and PSG - who are perfectly willing to pay exorbitant fees - decided to snap up the Serie A goalkeeper of the year.

He's certainly going to strengthen the Parisians between the sticks, and chances are he'll play every important match for Pochettino. How he fares is up to the future, but based on his past performances, PSG have certainly found a goalkeeper they can rely on.

