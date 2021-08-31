After weeks of intense speculation, Real Madrid looked all set to bring in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu on a big-money move. The Ligue 1 giants had rejected Madrid's first offer of €160 million for the 22-year-old, but the Liga club returned with an improved offer of €215 million.

However, with the PSG board rejecting Madrid's latest offer for Mbappe, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will likely remain a PSG player for at least one more season.

Mbappe's arrival would have marked the first time Real Madrid spent money on an incoming player since acquiring David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich earlier this summer. Now the Merengues will possibly have to be content with acquiring another Ligue 1 player, Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga has just signed his contract as new Real Madrid player. Paperworks between Real and Rennes were already signed in the night for €31m plus add ons. Here-we-go confirmed. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Madrid have had their central defensive pair of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave the club at the end of last season, while a few players like Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic have returned from loan.

On that note, here's a look at how Real Madrid could line up this season:

# Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has fared well for Real Madrid.

After a nervy, underwhelming debut campaign in 2018-19, Thibaut Courtois lived up to his billing as one of the game's top goalkeepers by playing a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga triumph next season.

The lanky Belgian was a rock at the back for Madrid, keeping an impressive 18 shutouts in 34 games as the Merengues won their first league title in three years.

19 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has saved 19 of the last 20 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN (two against Real Betis). Gigantic. pic.twitter.com/c04oKH3aos — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 24, 2021

The 29-year-old fared well last season too, playing all 38 games and keeping 17 clean sheets, but Madrid were pipped by Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title by a solitary point.

Courtois, who is likely to be Carlo Ancelotti's main man in goal this season, has started his 2021-22 campaign by keeping one clean sheet in three games. The Belgian international has kept 53 shutouts in over 130 games for the capital club.

# Left-back - David Alaba

David Alaba is expected to play as left-back

David Alaba is one of the best full-backs in the game at the moment. He also excelled in the centre of defense for Bayern Munich, where he played over 400 games and won two continental trebles.

But in Madrid, the 29-year-old is likely to play more often as a left-back. The Austrian international marked his La Liga debut by picking up an assist in Real Madrid's 4-1 win against Alaves. Considering his ability to make goal contributions, that is unlikely to be his last for the campaign.

1 - Against Alavés, David Alaba 🇦🇹 became the first @realmadriden player to assist a goal on his @LaLigaEN debut since Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 against Córdoba in August 2014. Glove. pic.twitter.com/xyQwkvFYGN — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 17, 2021

Alaba has made a good start to life in the Spanish capital, something he will hope culminates in a major trophy at the end of the campaign.

# Centre-back - Eder Militao

Eder Militao has impressed for Real Madrid.

Eder Militao has played only about 40 games for Real Madrid since his arrival at the club two years ago.

But the Brazilian has impressed in the limited opportunities that have come his way, especially in the injury-enforced absence of the club's erstwhile captain Sergio Ramos. The Brazilian was particularly impressive in the Champions League semi-finals against eventual champions Chelsea, winning a game-high six tackles.

6 - No other Real Madrid player has won more tackles in a single game this season in all competitions than Eder Militão 🇧🇷 against Chelsea (6/7 – level with Marcelo Vieira 🇧🇷 against Huesca in October 2020 - 6 de 6). Effort. pic.twitter.com/xDXhcd4Z54 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 27, 2021

Only 23, Militao already appears to be one of the first-choice centre-backs for new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as he has played the full 90 minutes in all three league games this season.

# Centre-back - Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal has impressed for Real Madrid.

Nacho Monreal is one of the longest-serving players at Real Madrid at the moment. The 31-year-old has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club during his decade-long stint.

Renowned for his defensive attributes, especially his aerial prowess, Nacho produced an impressive 11 clearances in Real Madrid's goalless draw against Liverpool in last season's Champions League quarter-finals, which Madrid won 3-1 on aggregate.

11 - Nacho Fernández 🇪🇸 has made 11 clearances in this game against Liverpool at Anfield (seven headed clearences), the most by a Real Madrid player in a match this season in all competitions. Titan. pic.twitter.com/qBGH4cmwSo — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2021

Despite not always being the first-choice centre-back at the club, Nacho has made at least 20 league appearances in each of his last four campaigns at Real Madrid. With the departure of Ramos and Varane, Nacho is expected to be one of the mainstays in the Madrid backline this season.

# Right-back - Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal has been a mainstay at Real Madrid.

Dani Carvajal.has been a mainstay at Real Madrid since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2013. The 29-year-old has made close to 300 appearances for the club across competitions, winning two La Liga and four Champions League titles.

Although he does not tally as many goal contributions as some of the other full-backs in the game like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carvajal plays a key role for Real Madrid at both ends of the pitch.

118 - Dani Carvajal is the first Real Madrid player to score in the extra time of a UEFA Super Cup. Hero. pic.twitter.com/anoqjbsl3R — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 9, 2016

Carvajal scored the winner in Real Madrid's 1-0 win at Real Betis this season, which was only his seventh goal in all competitions for the club.

