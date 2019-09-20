How the Premier League table can change this weekend after the Chelsea vs Liverpool match | PL Table

Liverpool could send a huge statement of purpose with a win against Chelsea

The European footballing extravaganza is closed for the moment, having paved the way for the Premier League to return.

Five weeks of breathtaking football have skimmed by, with all 20 teams well and truly now in the embers of their respective projects and targets. With these five matchdays, we have also witnessed the moulding and changing of the PL table.

Liverpool have set the tone early on, having brushed five teams aside in as many outings. It almost seems like there's no stopping Jurgen Klopp's men, who are already five points ahead of Manchester City.

Following the two sit Spurs and Manchester United, while West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester City have all collected the same number of points as them too. Four teams are tied on seven points.

Two sides - Wolves and Watford - are yet to taste victory so far. They'd be hoping to do so against Crystal Palace and Manchester City respectively. The latter of the two opponents, looking to resume normal service, would go all guns blazing against bottom-dwellers Watford.

Crystal Palace's home record and Wolves' quality, coupled with their tactical and defensive aptness on the road may earn them a point, at least. They too would be aiming to get a win under their belt, after starting their Europa League campaign with a loss against Braga as well.

Liverpool won't be displaced from the top this week for sure, but a real stumbling block in their fairytale start looms in the form of Frank Lampard's Chelsea - from whom we just quite don't know what to expect.

The Blues must come to terms with winning on the trot, and a home victory against the Reds could throw the title race right back into the mix, although there's plenty of twists and turns lying in wait in coming months.

Another fantastic match-up is Leicester City against Tottenham, with both teams level on points. The Foxes suffered a 1-0 defeat despite being the better team in a few phases against Manchester United, but they know on their day, they could make anyone bite the dust. With the aforementioned couple of matches, a lot at the top of the table is subject to change.

A feisty rivalry between Southampton and Bournemouth will pay witness to open another chapter when the two lock horns on Friday night.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, after succumbing to a couple of worrisome losses, has steadied the ship with two wins and a draw from his last three outings. The Cherries though will be buzzing after a 3-1 win against Everton last time out. A win here could maintain Southampton's position in the top half of the table for sure, as they'd move to 10 points.

Further, more chaos is expected in the nucleus of the table as in the Saturday goal rush, we will see Burnley host a spirited Norwich City side and Everton take on Sheffield United. A contest between 16th placed Brighton and 18th placed Newcastle holds key and major significance as well.

West Ham and Manchester United is yet another potential blockbuster on the cards, with both sides expected to play with ample energy and pace on the pitch. Manchester United need a win to remain among the top four, as there are a host of clubs lurking below them, level on points with them.

Finally, Aston Villa will face their next assignment in their quest for survival when they rub shoulders with Unai Emery's Arsenal, on Sunday evening.