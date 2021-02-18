Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town are set to play host to Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Huddersfield Town come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to ten-man Middlesbrough yesterday at the Riverside Stadium. Goals from winger Duncan Watmore and striker Ashley Fletcher sealed the deal for Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough, who had Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair sent off in the second-half. Forward Isaac Mbenza scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town.

Swansea City, on the other hand, beat Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest 1-0 yesterday at the Liberty Stadium. A late second-half goal from Welsh right-back Connor Roberts ensured victory for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Huddersfield Town have won two games, lost three and drawn two.

Big win under the lights 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/3feDEfGOCV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 17, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Huddersfield Town beating Swansea City 2-1. Goals from left-back Harry Toffolo and young forward Josh Koroma ensured victory for the Terriers. Ghana international Andre Ayew scored the sole goal for Swansea City.

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-D-L

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-W

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Team News

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan will be unable to call upon the services of German centre-back Christopher Schindler, midfielder Carel Eiting, young forward Josh Koroma, attacker Danny Grant and winger Rolando Aarons. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green and veteran defender Tommy Elphick, while left-back Harry Toffolo is suspended.

Injured: Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Rolando Aarons, Danny Grant

Doubtful: Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tommy Elphick

Suspended: Harry Toffolo

Swansea City

Meanwhile, Swansea City will be without German goalkeeper Steven Benda and young Welsh forward Liam Cullen, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Steve Cooper is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Steven Benda, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Lewis O'Brien, Alex Pritchard, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell, Isaac Mbenza

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Freddie Woodman, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes, Connor Roberts, Paul Arriola, Jay Fulton, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City Prediction

Huddersfield Town are 19th in the EFL Championship table, and they are currently struggling. Carlos Corberan's side have lost three of their last five league games, and they are slipping down the league table rapidly. They are now five points ahead of 22nd placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have a game in hand.

Swansea City, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in the league this season. The Swans are 3rd in the league, five points behind league leaders Norwich City who have played two games more.

On current form, the Swans should have enough to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Swansea City

