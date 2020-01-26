Hull City 1-2 Chelsea: Hits and Flops | FA Cup 2020

Chelsea beat Hull City 2-1 in the FA Cup

Chelsea came through their FA Cup tie with Hull unscathed after an uncomfortable 2-1 win up at the KC Stadium. It was a rare sellout, the home side started with great purpose, effort, and determination, but goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori made sure the tie was safe. Kamil Grosicki's free-kick with around 10 minutes to go set up an exciting finish as the home side piled on the pressure late on.

Hull started both the halves very well and looked quick and solid. It can be said that they even practically dominated the visitors in the second half. Chelsea did manage to avoid giving up too many dangerous situations with Hull’s leading goalscorer Bowen getting one half-chance only. Chelsea scored two goals very early in both the halves despite being sluggish.

Despite the win, Frank Lampard was frustrated throughout the game as it was a similar story for Chelsea who were unable to put away their chances. Chelsea have not been able to put games to bed and that has been one of the major concerns for the Blues this season. Keeping all that in mind, let us look at the hits and flops of this FA Cup tie:

#5 Hit: Cesar Azpilicueta

A captain's performance by Cesar Azpilicueta who was good going forward and was hardly rattled defensively. The defender played a key part in Michy Batshuayi's opener and was showing his attacking threat in the first half.

There was a sense of freedom in his performance and he enjoyed that and made the best of it. The Spaniard also forced a good save from the keeper with a good effort. Showed his experience by calming the team down during the frantic last 15 minutes of the game.

#4 Flop: Eric Lichaj

While the Chelsea captain gave a very stable and solid performance, the case wasn't the same for the opposition. Eric Lichaj had a very difficult night dealing with the electric Hudson-Odoi and the evergreen Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea winger kept having a go at the 31-year old left-back and Lichaj could not deal with him. The defender was completely beaten four times in the game and even committed two fouls. It was always going to be a tough night for the American when he was up against the vibrant Hudson-Odoi and that match-up was very one-sided.

#3 Hit: Fikayo Tomori

The return of Rudiger and recent form of Christensen sadly meant that Tomori had to make way for the two experienced defenders. But the Englishman made a statement today with his performance. Strong tackles, clever interceptions and solid under pressure.

The 22-year old read the game really well and was also a threat whenever he went forward for set-plays. The defender was solid throughout the game and was rewarded for his performance after he finished a simple header and scored the important second goal.

#2 Flop: Pedro

It was a night to forget for Pedro but that can be said about the whole of this season. Struggling with injuries and game-time, this season has not been kind to the winger. Pedro was as good as anyone in his prime but it just looks like his days at Chelsea are numbered.

The Spaniard struggled to make an impact in the game and was hardly noticeable. Full of running but rarely had a sight of goal and struggled to link up with any Chelsea player. Pedro looks like a shadow of his former self and will be looking to get in form and contribute more to his team.

#1 Hit: Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic linked up well with his team-mates and dictated the whole game. The midfielder is arguably Chelsea's player of the season till now and gave another performance to back his case. The midfielder played Jorginho's role and bossed the match. He was amazing in the first half and played some important through balls.

The Croatian struggled to get control of the game at the beginning of the second half but was able to regain the match and make some wonderful passes. He demonstrated his talent and skill and was above every other player playing in that game. However, he did also get a yellow card just after the second half began.