Hungary vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Hungary and Cyprus will trade tackles at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium on Friday in an international friendly.

The home side will use this as one of two exhibition games before they start their Euro 2020 sojourn. Hungary have been grouped in Group F of the tournament, alongside France, Germany and Portugal in the proverbial 'group of death'.

Cyprus did not secure qualification to the European Championship and will instead be gearing up for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Hungary were 4-1 victors away to Andorra in their last international fixture in March. Four different men got on the scoresheet to help the Magyars to a convincing victory.

Cyprus were 1-0 winners against Slovenia on home turf. Ionnis Pittas scored the game-winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Szoboszlai Dominik: "Jelenleg az a legfontosabb, hogy a csapat jól szerepeljen az Eb-n, én pedig mihamarabb teljesen felépüljek, és szeptemberben már biztosan számíthasson rám a szövetségi kapitány".#csakegyutt #magyarok #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DL4LR6dMTf — MLSZ (@MLSZhivatalos) June 1, 2021

Hungary vs Cyprus Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven previous occasions and Hungary have a much better record with six victories.

Cyprus have one victory to their name, while the two sides are yet to play out a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in an exhibition game in February 2007. Goals in each half from Yiasoumi Yiasoumis and Yiannakis Okkas gave Cyprus a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Hungary are currently on a fine run of form that has seen them go nine games without defeat, with six games in that sequence ending in a victory. Cyprus have two wins in their last five matches.

Hungary form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Cyprus form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Hungary vs Cyprus Team News

Hungary

Coach Marco Rossi has released his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020 after a training camp in Austria. The squad is headlined by captain and Mazin forward Adam Szalai.

Defender Szilveszter Hangya and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai were both included in the preliminary squad but pulled out due to injury.

Injuries: Sziveszter Hangya, Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspension: None

Cyprus

Twenty-six Cypriot players were called up for the friendlies against Hungary and Ukraine.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Hungary vs Cyprus Predicted XI

Hungary Predicted XI (4-4-2): Peter Gulagsi (GK); Gergo Lovrenscsics, Adam Lang, Attila Fiola, Attila Szalai; Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, David Siger, Daniel Gazdag; Adam Szalai, Rolland Sallai

Cyprus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Constantinos Panagi (GK); Andreas Panayiotou, Andreas Karo, Paris Psaltis, Stelios Andreou; Alex Cogic, Andreas Avraam, Kostakis Artymatas; Demetris Christofi, Panagiotis Zachariou, Marios Elia

Hungary vs Cyprus Prediction

Hungary have been in fine form and will be keen to keep their momentum going ahead of what will be a tough Euro 2020 campaign.

Cyprus, by contrast, have been indifferent and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Hungary 2-0 Cyprus

