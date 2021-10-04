“I don’t agree” – Andros Townsend comments on bold claim about Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi

Andres Townsend has refuted Jamie O'Hara's claim that Mo Salah is the closest thing English football has to Lionel Messi. Jamie Carragher also dubbed the Egyptian King the best player in Europe following his performance against Manchester City. Salah currently has six Premier League goals along with three assists to his name.

Meanwhile, O'Hara went on to describe Mo Salah as the closest thing English football has to Lionel Messi. Andros Townsend refuted this claim and had to say the following on the subject.

"He's [Salah] definitely up there, that's for sure! I don't agree with Mr Clickbait [O'Hara] saying he's the closest thing we've got to Messi. I don't agree with that!"

Liverpool might have dropped points at Anfield this weekend, but Mo Salah was on hand to deliver for the Anfield side. He scored an absolute banger before his goal was nullified by Kevin De Bruyne's left-footed screamer.

Townsend was responsible for Everton managing a draw against Manchester United on Saturday. He revealed how Liverpool vs Manchester City was an amazing advert for the Premier League with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne finding the back of the net for their respective clubs.

Mo Salah has been exceptional this season with Lionel Messi struggling to adapt

Mo Salah has been the go-to goal scorer for Liverpool ever since he made the move to England.

Lionel Messi has shattered records in the past but has struggled to find himself on the scoresheet ever since he made the move to PSG. Despite scoring his first goal for the team against Manchester City in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, the Argentinian has struggled to make a mark in the Ligue 1.

PSG have found themselves in turbulent waters since their loss to Rennes. The loss came even after the deadly trio of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi started for Les Parisiens.

Liverpool, on the flip side, have looked more organized and are yet to lose a game. Mo Salah has looked pretty dangerous this season as well. The Egyptian forward became the first player to score on the opening day of five consecutive Premier League seasons with his goal against Norwich City in August.

