"I don't know" - Manager hints at possible exit for Chelsea target 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has remained coy on Presnel Kimpembe's future at the Parc des Princes amidst rumors linking him with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Galtier heaped praise on the 26-year-old and revealed that he is aware of Thomas Tuchel's side's interest in the centre-back but is unsure of 'what will happen' with regards to the Blues' move for the defender.

Chelsea parted ways with central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

The west London club are therefore expected to sign two top-quality center-backs to replace the duo. The club have signed Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are reportedly interested in signing Presnel Kimpembe.

The Frenchman rose through the ranks at PSG before being promoted to the first-team during the 2014-15 campaign. He has gone on to play 221 games for the club in all competitions and has helped them win five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France titles, and four Coupe de la Ligue titles. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Blues are currently in negotiations with PSG for the defender.

"PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembe deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together. I like him, he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know," tells L'Equipe. Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on," said Romano on Twitter.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé.Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé. 🇫🇷 #CFC Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on.

According to The Sun, PSG are seeking a fee in the region of £42 million for Presnel Kimpembe, which could prove to be a bargain price given the he is approaching the peak of his football career.

Chelsea could switch focus to Jules Kounde if they fail to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe

Levante UD v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

The west Londoners could look at alternative options if they fail to sign PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe. Sevilla star Jules Kounde has been a long-term target for the Blues. He was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, but the Premier League giants were unwilling to pay his £68.4 million release clause as per The Evening Standard.

Thomas Tuchel's side were expected to reignite their interest in Kounde this summer, but the club's new owner Todd Boehly prioritized signing Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the 23-year-old.

De Ligt is believed to be keen to join Bayern Munich, but Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Koulibaly for £33 million. The Blues could resume their pursuit of Jules Kounde as they will be keen to sign another defender before the close of the summer transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far