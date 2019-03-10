×
'I have two more years here and I am not going to move'- Manchester City boss dismisses Juventus rumours  

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
435   //    10 Mar 2019, 12:38 IST

Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Watford FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out any reports linking him to a move out of Manchester, claiming that he can stay at the club even after his current contract runs out.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City are currently top of the Premier League table, with 74 points after 30 league games- four points ahead of 2nd placed Liverpool who have 70 points after 29 matches. City are also well poised to qualify for the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League, after a 3-2 win over Schalke in the first leg.

Manchester City have already won the Carabao Cup in this campaign, defeating Chelsea in the final. Moreover, under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, City broke records on their way to winning the Premier League last season, earning the nickname 'Centurions' due to their exploits.

Despite the consistent good performances, Pep Guardiola was linked with a move out of Manchester City when an Italian journalist said that he has verbally agreed to sign a four year deal with Juventus.

On the other hand, Juventus are well on their way to the Serie A title and are still unbeaten in the League under the tutelage of Max Allegri. But a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in the first leg garnered negativity, fuelling rumours of Allegri's departure from Turin.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola signed a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, extending his stay until 2021 and claimed that he wishes to fulfil his contract and stay beyond 2021 if the club wants him to.

"I don’t understand. I don’t understand why the people saying I will go to Juventus won't call the club or call myself or call my agent, Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri.", Guardiola told reporters following City's win last night.
"I am so sorry for Massimiliano Allegri. I have two more years here and I am not going to move - impossible, unless they sack me. Then I go home," he said. But if Manchester City wants me I will stay two more years, by far, and hopefully another one. I am not going to go to Juventus in the next two seasons," concluded the Man City boss.

What's next?

Manchester City will host Schalke in the Champions League round of 16 this week.

