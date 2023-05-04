"I hope we find the best solution for everyone" - PSG loanee signals desire to leave Ligue 1 side permanently 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Leandro Paredes has confirmed that he wants to stay at Juventus beyond the summer.

The Argentina international arrived in Paris midway through the 2018-19 season and has made 117 appearances across competitions for the club. He was deemed surplus to requirements last summer and was allowed to join Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

Paredes has seemingly taken well to life in Turin. Speaking in an interview via Canal Supporters (h/t PSGTalk), he has signaled his desire to stay at Juventus. He said:

"I am happy; there are discussions in all the families. We go forward together. I don’t know if I’m staying; I hope we find the best solution for everyone. I am happy in Turin, my family too, so we hope to stay at Juventus."

Paredes may be happy at Juve but the fact of the matter is that he is struggling to cement himself in their starting XI. The 28-year-old has made 30 appearances across competitions for his new club but 17 of those have come from the bench.

Juventus have the option to make the deal permanent for €23 million this summer but have apparently decided against it. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Allegri praises PSG loanee Leandro Paredes after win for Juventus

Leandro Paredes has often come under criticism for his displays in Italy this season. Massimiliano Allegri has himself said that the Argentine midfielder tends to wander around the pitch too much.

The Italian tactician nevertheless believes Paredes was more balanced in his position during Juventus' 2-1 Serie A win against Lecce yesterday (May 3). He said after the game, via BlackWhiteRedAllOver:

"Paredes was more balanced in his positioning than before, when he used to wander around the pitch too much. It was a deserved victory against a very good Lecce."

Paredes opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a powerful free-kick. He recorded four shots, three interceptions and four recoveries and created four goal-scoring chances for his teammates in his 87 minutes on the pitch.

This was the former AS Roma midfielder's first goal for the Bianconeri. He will hope the performance was convincing enough for Allegri to hand him starts in the two-legged UEFA Europa League semifinals against Sevilla later this month.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee hasn't started in five consecutive knockout games in that competition for Juventus.

