'I'm 200 percent convinced that Cristiano will play like Cristiano'- Juventus captain certain his teammate will be at his very best

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
5.43K   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:51 IST

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus center back, Giorgio Chiellini, praised their team's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese star will be on his usual self when they face-off against Atletico Madrid tonight.

In case you didn't know..

Juventus were dealt a huge blow on their quest for the UEFA Champions League as they were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round-of-16 fixture. Goals from defenders Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid last summer to boost the chances of the Serie A giants in the Champions League. The five time Ballon d'Or winner has settled very quickly into the club, taking Italian football by storm.

With 19 goals and eight assists in the league, the 34-year-old forward remains one of the pivotal reasons for the Bianconeri's unbeaten run in domestic league.

Giorgio Chiellini meanwhile, has been ever-present in the Juventus rearguard over the last few years. He himself suffered against Ronaldo last season and the ex-Real Madrid talisman remains the sole player to score the last three hat-tricks Atletico Madrid have suffered in all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Chiellini has hailed Ronaldo's caliber once again, claiming he is certain that the Juventus forward will be at his usual self when they meet Atleti.

"I'm 200 percent convinced that Cristiano [Ronaldo] will play like Cristiano on Tuesday," Chiellini told the press prior the game.

The Juventus captain also claimed that each and everyone will have to show the intent to win the match. He affirmed:

"We are all thinking about this match and we will have to show our desire to do things, to take risks, and - with all the respect for Atletico - our desire to qualify.
In football, one moment can change everything, and the result of the first leg is not disastrous, but we will have to shine."

What's next?

Juventus will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of Champions League round-of-16 on Tuesday night.

Despite being two goals down, Juventus will look to turn it around just like Ajax and Manchester United did last week against Los Blancos and PSG respectively.

