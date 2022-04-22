"I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax" - Max Verstappen takes a jibe at Arsenal supporter Lewis Hamilton amid talk of Chelsea takeover bid

Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has previously claimed to be an Arsenal supporter, has joined hands with Sir Martin Broughton in an attempt to buy Chelsea. Tennis superstar Serena Williams is also involved in the joint venture and both sports personalities are believed to be contributing £10 million each.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen, who is often seen giving Hamilton a run for his money on the tarmac, has now taken a cheeky dig at his fierce rival. The Dutchman spoke to the PA news agency about his Mercedes counterpart, who has been involved in a bid to buy Chelsea despite his allegiance to Arsenal in the past.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Verstappen alluded to his own support for PSV in the interview, expressing that he would rather be the complete owner of a club than be partly involved.

The Red Bull Racing driver said:

"I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage."

Further, he taunted Hamilton by recalling that the Mercedes man is a Gunners fan and is still investing his money to take ownership of their London rivals Chelsea.

"I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that it is quite interesting. But everyone does what they want with their money so let's see what comes out of it."

As far as proceedings in the on-going F1 season are concerned, both Verstappen and Hamilton are yet to get into the groove. The Mercedez man is positioned fifth with 28 points and his Red Bull Racing counterpart trails him by three points in sixth position.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams among investors backing takeover offer for Chelsea by Sir Martin Broughton BREAKINGSir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams among investors backing takeover offer for Chelsea by Sir Martin Broughton 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams among investors backing takeover offer for Chelsea by Sir Martin Broughton https://t.co/20zkvb8oYy

Meanwhile, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is enjoying a healthy lead at the top of the table with 71 points.

Arsenal and Chelsea play a six-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge

Mikel Arteta's side shocked the Premier League by overturning their abysmal form from previous weeks to beat the Blues on their home turf. Thomas Tuchel's side looked lively in the starting minutes. However, they conceded a goal against the flow of the game as Eddie Nketiah made the most of Christensen's mistake.

Arsenal's lead lasted only four minutes as Chelsea striker Timo Werner's deflected shot beat Aaron Ramsdale at the near post. The Gunners took the lead again in the 27th minute with a neat and patient build-up, resulting in a picture perfect goal by Emile Smith Rowe.

However, the Blues bounced back yet again five minutes later when Cesar Azpilicueta arrived in the box to apply a striker's finish to Mason Mount's cross. Despite Tuchel's side controlling 68 per cent possession throughout the game, it was Arsenal who made the most of their chances in the second half.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Tuchel blamed Chelsea's pitch after their defeat to Arsenal Thomas Tuchel blamed Chelsea's pitch after their defeat to Arsenal 👀 https://t.co/5zpeeqFs5f

Nketiah displayed his poaching instincts once again to score his second of the night thanks to some fussy defending from Malang Sarr in the box. Chelsea tried their best but couldn't reply. Finally, in injury time, Azpilicueta was involved in what looked like a manhandling situation with Bukayo Saka.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot in what was a controversial decision. Saka courageously stepped up and dispatched the spot kick beyond Mendy.

Arsenal collected all three points in the most unpredictable fashion against Chelsea.

