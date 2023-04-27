"I don't stop until I can achieve it" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi opens up on his best characteristics

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi hardly has a chink in his armor. He has won everything there is to win and arguably has nothing left to prove to anyone.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently asked to describe his best trait in an interview with Bolavip Argentina. Instead of going with his world-renowned dribbling skills or his unerring finishing ability, Messi answered that he values his perseverance over everything else.

The former Barcelona superstar was quoted as saying, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:

"My best trait? I don't know but I think it's always trying, I put something in my head and I don't stop until I can achieve it."

The start of Lionel Messi's football career is a story of struggle and hard work itself. He was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) at the age of 11.

After rigorous treatment, the Argentina icon overcame the problem and has become arguably the best player the sport has ever seen. He hasn't always had everything handed to him on a silver platter on the pitch either.

The 35-year-old won the FIFA World Cup on his fifth and likely final try in Qatar last year. It was the final and arguably the most coveted piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet.

Despite winning everything football has to offer, Messi is still going strong at PSG, where he has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions this term.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's contract at the Parc des Princes, however, expires this summer and a return to Barcelona has been heavily touted.

Argentine icon urges Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

Argentine legend Mario Kempes has urged Lionel Messi to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead of joining Barcelona.

Kempes, who was Argentina's hero in the 1978 FIFA World Cup win, believes Messi's mental health will be better off in Paris. The former River Plate striker told Spanish Super Deportivo Radio, via Indian Express:

"I don’t think it’s healthy for him to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he arrives calmly at the next World Cup, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different, he is still building up, after his departure. There are many problems. Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine National Team, let him stay at PSG."

It isn't all rosy for Lionel Messi in France's capital city. He was recently booed by angry PSG fans who doubted his commitment to the club. It remains to be seen if the 174-cap Argentina international will still be active on the international scene in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

