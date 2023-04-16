"I think his future is here at the club" - Barcelona boss Xavi urges Chelsea-linked player to snub move and stay at La Liga club

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has urged his star player Gavi to remain at the club despite interest from Chelsea.

Gavi has established himself as a key player for both club and country following his breakthrough into the senior side at the age of just 17 years and 24 days.

The Spaniard has been an integral member of Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona side this season, who sit at the top of La Liga with a 10-point cushion.

Capped 19 times for Spain already at the age of just 18, the future looks incredibly bright for the talented young midfielder.

However, Barcelona find themselves in a tricky position due to Gavi's contract situation.

The Catalan giants have been involved in a contract registration dispute with La Liga for months now and face the prospect of losing the youngster for nothing in the summer.

Gavi agreed a new long-term contract at Camp Nou, which includes a €1 billion (£883m) release clause in September, but La Liga have blocked the deal.

La Liga claim that Barca are unable to afford the midfielder’s €8m (£7.1m)-a-year salary which is why Gavi is still on his Juvenil A contract.

The current scenario means Gavi will be available to be signed as a free agent until his registration is given the green light.

The Spaniard has been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe on a free transfer, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Xavi believes that the youngster won't be happy at another club and has urged him to stay on at Barcelona. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"I don’t think Gavi would be happy at another club. He has everything here. He is 18 years old. He’s a key player of our team. For me, he’s a footballer that is outstanding. I don’t know what he’ll decide but I think his future is here at the club."

Gavi has featured 40 times for Barca this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Barcelona decide 22-year-old star will never play for club again as Xavi and Joan Laporta make big decision

Barcelona have reportedly decided that they have no intention of welcoming back Sergino Dest into the first team.

As reported by El Nacional, Xavi Hernandez believes that Dest, currently on loan at AC Milan, doesn't fit into his plans.

The USA international has endured a forgettable loan spell with AC Milan, having played just 633 minutes of football this campaign.

The 22-year-old joined Barca from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for an initial €21 million fee, plus a further €5 million in variables, but failed to impress at Camp Nou.

